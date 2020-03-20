TRAVERSE CITY — Summerside Properties’ three hotels in Traverse City normally run about 65 percent occupancy in March.
Summerside Director of Operations Ron Robinson said he’ll be lucky to reach 15 percent by the end of the month.
Summerside, the parent company of the Best Western, Cambria and Comfort Inn, is like many hotels in Traverse City that experienced a quick slow-down of all bookings, stays and guests since the onset of the coronavirus.
“Closing all the restaurants, recreation centers, etc. has eliminated any reason for anyone to come to Traverse City,” Robinson said.
“All the things that we have to offer to bring people to Traverse City are gone.”
Dee Houghton, general manager of the Parkshore Resort, said most of her current weekday guests are work travelers. Houghton said reservations are being made past May, but for now that trend has slowed.
Arrow Trudeau, assistant general manager of the Cherry Tree hotel, said her weekend occupancy rates are running roughly 13 percent during the week and 30 percent on the weekends. The hotel has had to decrease hours and staffing for the housekeeping crew.
“This is a hospitality industry. This is a hospitality town,” Trudeau said. “Without people here enjoying the things of, Traverse City we’re not going to have the occupancy that we normally see this time of year.”
Unfilled hotels have accordingly gutted out the resort’s amenities.
Houghton said her hotel’s lobby has closed and breakfast no longer is being offered.
The lobby at the Cambria now lacks both a functioning restaurant and guests in its lounge.
“You could walk through here and nobody’s here,” Robinson said.
The doors are still open for business, however. Robinson, Trudeau and Houghton don’t plan on closing.
