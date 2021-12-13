TRAVERSE CITY -- As the number of hospitalizations has declined at Munson Healthcare's hospitals since last week, the number of deaths in northern Michigan has increased, according to numbers released by Munson Healthcare’s COVID-19 tracker on Monday.
The COVID-19 tracker showed 129 inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients in the network’s six hospitals — 78 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
That tally is a 19 person decrease from hospitalizations reported last week on Tuesday, a 1 person increase from Friday across all six hospitals, and a 10 person decrease at Munson Medical Center from last Monday.
Last week's surge in hospitalizations, spiking to 148 hospitalizations at Munson Medical Cennter, caught hospital officials by surprise and raised questions about Munson's capacity for COVID-19 patients.
But this week, as hospitalizations have fallen, deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the area have risen by 47 from a week ago, according data released Friday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there were 78,388 cases and 1,388 deaths in northern Michigan by Monday afternoon, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
That's a 61-death increase from last week.
And according to data from the MDHHS, deaths have risen in Grand Traverse County by 30 over the past month, from 108 to 138, from November 10 to Friday.
As of Monday, deaths attributed to COVID in the county had risen to 143 deaths, 5 more, according to the state's website.
“Statewide, the deaths have also been increasing for the last week or two and the same is true for our county deaths. And definitely, this is the largest and most serious COVID-19 surge we’ve experienced in northern Michigan since the pandemic started,” Wendy Hirshenberger, health officer for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said in a press conference last week.
On Saturday, Sunday and Monday together, in Michigan, there were 16,143 new cases, an average of about 5,381 new cases per day, and 160 new deaths, which included 36 new deaths identified during a records review.