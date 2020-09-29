TRAVERSE CITY — Hospitality industry workers who suffered financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic have until 5 p.m. Oct. 1 to apply for a $500 grant through the Michigan Hospitality Industry Employee Relief Fund.
The fund is administered through the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association Education Foundation. The Hospitality Relief Fund consists of $2.5 million available to MRA by the Michigan Department of Treasury under the Federal Cares Act.
The hospitality industry in northwest Michigan has been hit hard, according to a release from Venture North, which created the Regional Resiliency Fund to assist small businesses.
“A total of 21 percent of our Regional Resiliency Program grants of up to $5,000 for small businesses with nine or fewer employees impacted by COVID-19 have been to businesses in (the) accommodations or food service sectors,” Venture North Executive Director Laura Gailbraith said in the release. “We applaud (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer) and the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association for allocating these funds to people who desperately need them.”
“We know thousands of hospitality workers in Michigan’s high tourism northwest Michigan region have been severely impacted by the COVID pandemic,” MRLA Educational Foundation Executive Director Amanda Smith said in the release. “We encourage those workers to go to the link on our website and submit their application to us by October 1. The application should take 10 minutes or less to complete.”
For more information and to apply for a grant, visit https://mrlaef.orgt/relief-fund.html.
