TRAVERSE CITY — Hospice of Michigan invites bereaving individuals to join a “Time of Remembrance,” a virtual group session for sharing memories of lost loved ones.
Many people experiencing the death of a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic have faced their grief alone. The free Zoom session offers support in coping with the emotional challenge.
The virtual session takes place from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Nov. 10. It provides a safe opportunity for any Michigander to recount the lives of lost loved ones whether they passed recently, or long ago. Loved ones need not have received end-of-life care from Hospice of Michigan for survivors to participate.
The event comes at a time of year especially difficult for those dealing with loss.
“The holidays are a big time of grief for people,” said HOM spokesperson Jeff Sell. “And some people hold on to grief longer than others.”
Virtual sessions ensure bereaved individuals and families receive support in a manner safe from COVID-19 risk.
“When they come together on Zoom, they can hear and realize other people are struggling with grief,” said HOM grief support services manager Katie Gedraitis. “They’re not alone. It invites others into their lives.”
Attendees may share photos of their deceased family member or friend during the 90-minute session. Music and a time for reflection help establish a comforting, safe environment to reminisce about loved ones.
“It helps the healing process to share what they looked like and what they liked to do,” said Gedraitis. “When you’re grieving, you do that inside. When you talk about it, you get it outside.”
Pandemic-related isolation and the inability to hold traditional funerals, whether a loved one dies from COVID-19,can add anxiety and sometimes remorse for the situation in which a loved one passed.“There’s a lot of guilt surrounding it,” Gedraitis said. “I work with them in how to release that guilt.”
For some survivors, other pandemic consequences add to the emotional load, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Loss of employment, money issues, reduction in support services and lifestyle changes may prolong a person’s ability to adapt, heal and recover.
HOM virtual grief sessions mirror in-person sessions the organization offered pre-pandemic.
“We can’t meet, but we can support them with the next best thing to in-person,”said Kathy Lietaert, HOM’s volunteer program manager for the northern region including Traverse City, Cadillac, Gaylord and Alpena regions.
Those joining the online memorial will learn of HOM’s range of resources, including services for enhancing quality of life at the end-of-life, grief support and counseling, caregiver education and support.
Lietaert said a 50-member volunteer team provides help to those in Traverse City where volunteers remain engaged with individuals in end-of-life and grief support virtually and via phone.
To register for the Time of Remembrance session, contact Katie Gedraitis at 231-845-3423 or email her at kgedrait@HOM.org. A Zoom link will be provided. Access guidance is given to anyone unfamiliar with the Zoom platform.