TRAVERSE CITY — La cuarentena.
Students in Cheryl Smith’s Spanish class have become quite familiar with that word during the school year, both in and out of the classroom.
Smith, who teaches the foreign language at Benzie Central High School, wrapped a five-day stretch last week with 14 of her students in la cuarentena — quarantine — because of exposure to COVID-19.
Benzie High School officials have confirmed 28 school-associated cases at the high school since September, 22 of those were students. Superintendent Amiee Erfourth said last week 160 high school students have been quarantined since the beginning of the school year, but none of those have tested positive for the virus.
Despite that trend, any student exposed still has to endure a 7- to 10-day confinement to his or her home from the time of exposure. That means teachers like Smith have to pull double duty, working with students in person and the others logging on virtually.
Teaching that way requires a great deal of extra preparation, but “that’s the job,” Smith said.
“We’ve had to make it work,” she said. “And it’s worked so far — as much as it can.”
But the drawbacks persist.
Smith isn’t a sit-at-her-desk kind of teacher. Her relationship with the Spanish language and with her students is much more than lecturing.
Spanish is energetic. The words pop. The pronunciation rolls. There is movement. Sitting in front of a webcam takes that movement away.
“I feel chained to my desk,” she said. “I have learned so much in the last year, but I’m a 25-year veteran teacher and this has been the hardest year of my life teaching.”
Keeping virtual students from going astray sometimes is muy difícil — very difficult.
The students in class often imbibe the energy of Spanish and being around their classmates. The ones stuck at home, when they go into a Google Meet breakout room, Smith said it is awkward and the students don’t want to do it.
“Teenagers are great at talking in class on whatever topic they want to,” she said. “But put them in front of a computer where they have to talk to each other on a screen, they somehow become mute.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweaked its guidelines in December to cut down the quarantine period from two weeks to 7-10 days. CDC officials said they reduced the required isolation period because most of the infected exhibited symptoms by the fifth day and 97 percent do so by the 11th day.
The most common COVID-19 symptoms are far less common among children than adults. Because of that, the CDC said symptom-bases quarantines are “less likely to capture child infections” and day-based quarantines are more likely to keep healthy students at home.
Grace Critchfield had her first run-in with the quarantine life two weeks ago. The Traverse City Central High School senior is one of the few in her friend group to go so long without being being relegated to life at home after an exposure to COVID-19.
Learning from home is no easy task for Critchfield or her teachers. Between in-person classes and modifying lessons for students in quarantine, teachers are spread pretty thin — and that does not come without its consequences.
Online learning is far different than when all education is done virtually, as it had been at Central and Traverse City West Senior High School for a more than two full months combined in the first semester. Back in those days, students all logged on to Google Meet in the morning and readied for a day of looking at a computer screen.
Quarantine days aren’t much different than a sick day, Critchfield said. Students check Google Classroom to see what they’ve missed and email their teacher.
“Sometimes they respond immediately, and sometimes they respond in two days,” Critchfield said. “That’s the frustrating part about it. You don’t feel sick. You don’t have a fever. You have to stay home because someone else was sick.”
The frustration hasn’t gone unnoticed by adults and educators.
Shaina Biller, Traverse City Area Public Schools associate superintendent, echoed Smith’s comments and said education has never been more difficult — on teachers and students.
Although a student might be out for just a few days to a week, Biller said teachers are always checking in on their students’ mental well-being during quarantine. The goal is to keep the student-teacher connection flowing.
“It can be alienating (being in quarantine),” Biller said. “One minute you’re in school, and the next you receive that phone call from the health department and you have to stay home.”
Parents have a soft spot for their quarantined children, but the hoops and hassles teachers jump through to educate their children earned them a soft spot, too.
Rachel Sheppard’s eighth-grade son, who attends Traverse City West Middle School, missed four days of in-person instruction after he was notified of an exposure five days previous. Sheppard had the luxury of being at home to help guide her son through some of his lessons — except for math, which required the teacher’s deft.
Sheppard said her son likely has some gaps in his education after going back to school, just like most students do when they are out sick for several days. Sheppard said the last time one of her children missed such “large chunk of school” was during the H1N1 outbreak in 2009, so she knows he’ll have some catching up to do.
Sheppard isn’t sure that responsibility needs to be heaped on teachers’ shoulders though.
“To ask the teachers to do one more thing, they’re just going to lose their minds,” she said. “’Now we want you to do this, this and that.’ We can’t be doing that to them.”
TCAPS does not require students to attend virtual classes while they are in quarantine, Biller said. Instead, the district uses Brightspace, a one-stop hub for students to access lessons, assignments, tests, resources and a rundown of activities for the week.
Days in quarantine are treated as if the student is out sick, which means they will not be penalized for missing assignments and will be given the necessary amount of time to make up the work.
“Teachers don’t want their students to be negatively impacted by something we have no control over,” Biller said. “This has been exhausting, for everyone.”