TRAVERSE CITY — The 65th annual Northwestern Michigan College Barbecue is going virtual this year.
The 2020 NMC Virtual Barbecue takes place through May 30 at nmc.edu/virtual-bbq, where participants can download puzzles and activities, see a virtual Dennos Museum gallery show and watch performances from NMC musical ensembles.
People can show their NMC pride via social media and email, and while there won't be ribs, there will be barbecue recipes.
The on-campus barbecue was canceled mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is no cost for the virtual event, but people can make donations at the website in lieu of tickets, with proceeds used to support student scholarships and college programs.
This year, student needs have increased because of the pandemic and its economic fallout.
The NMC Barbecue, first held in 1956, was started by Gerald and Frances Oleson, the founders of Oleson’s Food Stores. Oleson's continues to donate the food for the event, which has raised more than $1.5 million over the years.
Over the last two years, about $15,000 was raised.
Diana Fairbanks, executive director of public relations, marketing and communications, said she does not know if the barbecue has ever been canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.