SUTTONS BAY — Nearly normal but usually unusual.
The class of 2021’s final school year was marked — and maybe a little scarred — by a historic global event. The COVID-19 pandemic altered the way humans operate and interact. Last year, it forced school districts to alter their graduation plans.
Although most seniors thought as juniors that COVID would be sent to the history books by now, the coronavirus lingers and will once again change up the high school milestone. But recently loosened restrictions should ease the impact of that change and allow most ceremonies to take place in person.
Mikie Wittman, a senior at Suttons Bay High School, is thankful he’ll don a cap and gown with his friends and fellow classmates. His family will be there to watch, too.
Wittman said this year hasn’t been the “fullest year,” but he experienced much more that the class of 2020. He got to play sports. He got to go to prom. He gets to walk across the stage and get his diploma — but probably the COVID elbow bump instead of a handshake.
“Some people last year didn’t have this opportunity. It’s finally here for us,” Wittman said. “We’ve been waiting and working for 12 years to get here. Now that it’s finally happening and going to be pretty normal, it’s really pretty amazing.”
The June 6 ceremony will be outside on the football field under large tents to offer shelter from any unfortunate weather. Superintendent Casey Petz said there was no way to have graduation inside without posing some sort of risk to the graduates and those in attendance.
Petz said outside will be safer, more comfortable and allow for all families to come.
“As a superintendent who has spent the last 16 months immersed in COVID, the things we’ve been able to redesign for COVID protocols and matching that up with what is best, we know outdoors is the safest way to go,” Petz said. “In a way, it allows us to be closer.”
Traverse City Area Public Schools will have ceremonies June 6 for Central High School and West Senior High School outside at Turtle Creek Stadium — the home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters. The venue has more than 4,600 seats, which would allow for 1,500 people to attend. Traverse City High’s graduation will be June 4 and will remain inside in the auditorium at Central Grade School.
Superintendent John VanWagoner said they are still in the early stages of planning the graduations and more details will follow next week.
“We’re happy to give these kids what they wanted and what they deserved,” VanWagoner said.
Other districts are choosing just the indoor route.
Kingsley Area Schools and Leland Public Schools officials said their graduations will be in their respective gymnasiums.
The Kingsley gym can squeeze in between 1,300 to 1,400 people. Superintendent Keith Smith said a packed crowd is neither safe nor prudent. Guidelines released last week from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends capping attendance at 300 for indoor gyms.
The MDHHS also recommends testing 25 percent of the in-person student population every week ahead of graduation; testing every student, staff member, volunteer and community member attending; requiring participants and attendees to get a negative COVID-19 rapid test within 24 hours; and prohibiting anyone with a positive test, close contact or exhibiting symptoms from attending.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last week plans to relax and eventually end limits on capacity for indoor events such as graduation. Lifting those health orders is contingent upon the percentage of Michigan residents who are vaccinated.
Michigan will lift all indoor capacity limits when 65 percent of eligible people 16 years of age and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Only social distancing will be required. At 70 percent, the health department officials will lift mandates on mask wearing and gatherings.
“I don’t think we’re going to get to 70 percent in the next five weeks, so we’re going to follow whatever orders are in place,” Smith said.
Andrew Waite, adolescent health supervisor for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, encourages people to get vaccinated and continue other safety measures like mask wearing, proper hygiene and social distancing to mitigate spread of the virus as graduation approaches.
“There’s always risk when you have gatherings of people outside your household or if people are unvaccinated,” Waite said. “But if you take precautions and implement those strategies within the guidance, then you can minimize the risk.”
The 2021 ceremony for the 40 graduating Leland Comets will return to a semi-normal format on May 28.
Superintendent Stephanie Long expects to hold graduation in the new competition-sized gymnasium that opened in January. The gym has a camera system meant for broadcasting live sports that will be used to livestream the event to those who cannot attend because of limited seating.
Leland High School Principal Jeanne McClure said last year’s virtual ceremony left the things feeling “unfinished.” That will not be the case this year.
McClure said it won’t be the same as in non-COVID years, but graduation will still be a celebration of the a senior class that “sacrificed so much.”
“I’m feeling pretty emotional that we get to do it this year,” McClure said. “It’s a day our students and their families will remember for the rest of their lives.”