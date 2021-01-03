TRAVERSE CITY — Grace Critchfield and her classmates at Traverse City Central High School will experience something few students have before — a third first day of school.
Traverse City Area Public Schools had two first days within the first two weeks of the school year — one on Sept. 8 when school began remote and the second on Sept. 21 when students got to sit at their desks for the first time since March.
Critchfield, a senior and the student governor at Central, has not been back to school in person since Nov. 10 because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Public health orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and decisions from TCAPS trustees kept high school students at home for what will be 55 days come Jan. 5. That is nearly two months.
Critchfiled said Tuesday is going to feel like the first day of school all over again.
“I never thought this school year would be like this,” Critchfield said. “I feel like of sort of have gotten used to it, but I’m not sure that’s necessarily a good thing.”
Critchfield and other members of the student senate plan to come in Monday night to decorate Central and plaster the halls with “welcome back” signs — adorned with plenty of black and gold.
“We’re trying to make it a super happy environment, which I think is really needed,” she said.
Jessie Houghton, principal at Central, said she is a little nervous now but expects to feel better by Tuesday. She saw a great deal of resiliency from her students in the first three months of the school year, despite the many disruptions to their education.
“We’ve been in and out. We started remote for two weeks, went face to face, had a couple days in October that we were at home and then a day in early in November and then we were back,” Houghton said. “Now, we’ve been out for two months.”
Those two months have not been easy on Critchfield. The senior said she has felt isolated, lonely, depressed, sad.
“It’s difficult to see the classes before me and my older siblings get to do things I expected to do my senior year,” Critchfield said. “To not have that happen has been really difficult.”
The class of 2020 missed out on seminal senior moments when the pandemic caused school officials to cancel prom and graduation. Critchfield said the student senate is planning to work with TCAPS staff and the central office to plan outdoor activities.
There is still some hope for the big milestones, too
“Whatever we end up doing, students are going to be on board because they’re so desperate to get involved and feel like this year is somewhat normal,” Critchfield said.
Normal could — and is likely to — include more days of remote learning. Houghton said the district is prepared to toggle between in-person and virtual for the next six months, but the goal is to make the most of the days students are in the building.
Teachers and staff at Central and other schools in the area will take time those first few days to reconnect with students and check in on their emotional well-being.
Jessica Harrand, superintendent at Buckley Community Schools, said the return after Christmas break usually feels like anything but a fresh start. This year will be different because the students will actually be excited to be back.
“They have this feeling of gratitude toward it that they never really had before,” Harrand said. “It’s no longer this thing they have to do. It’s this privilege that we get. We felt that, and we’re excited to feel that again.”
Harrand felt students disconnect from school, from their teachers, from their classmates since the shift. She said many sent messages to staff expressing their sadness about not being in school.
Some students have done well in the virtual realm, but Harrand said many more struggled to keep up.
“We get into this profession to teach students and help kids,” she said. “It’s difficult to do that sometimes with screens between us.”
The deep concerns about students are common among educators.
Glen Lake Community Schools Superintendent Jon Hoover said his staff worked to stay in touch with the high schoolers during the last two months.
The phone calls and emails helped them identify which students will need more support when they return.
“We know the needs are going to be pretty great,” Hoover said.
Glen Lake staff organized events, like the Holly Jolly Laker Lane, to help students feel connected. High school students and their families decorated their cars and then drove to get hot chocolate, visit with Santa Claus and listen to the band perform and the choir sing.
“We wanted them to know they were not forgotten or abandoned. It meant so much to them and to us,” Hoover said.
Come Monday, the halls at Glen Lake High School will look like a “winter wonderland” and each student will have a special gift waiting in their lockers. Hoover said it will be a celebration of their return.
“It will have been 54 days since we’ve had them here — not that I’m counting or anything” he said. “I get goosebumps just thinking about it.”