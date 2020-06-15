TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials on Monday reported no new COVID-19 cases or deaths across the northern Lower Michigan region after a 3-case weekend uptick.
The latest confirmed case in the region came Sunday in Crawford County, according to data from District Health Department No. 10.
Other recent new cases were announced in Alpena and Wexford counties.
The 17-county region now has 488 confirmed cases and 42 known deaths spread across the tip of the mitt, with the largest number of cases concentrated in Alpena and Otsego counties.
The cases collectively amount to a tiny fraction of statewide totals — less than one percent of both cases and deaths.
There are 60,064 cases across Michigan and 5,772 known deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Officials at Grand Traverse County Health Department announced Monday that most results from the May 30-31 community testing event have returned and of the 835 tests given, only five so far came back positive for local residents.
Additionally, 569 negative results came back for Grand Traverse County residents who were tested during that two-day event. Four tests were determined invalid.
Finally, 136 residents of other counties tested negative during that event at Turtle Creek Stadium in Blair Township. Officials continue to await results for 121 tests.
Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported Monday there are 2.1 million confirmed cases in the United States and nearly 116,000 known deaths, more than any other nation. Worldwide, there are 7.9 million cases and more than 434,000 deaths.
