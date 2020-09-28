From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials at three health departments across northern Lower Michigan announced possible COVID-19 exposure sites discovered through recent contract tracing.
The sites include:
- The Gym, Traverse City: Sept. 24 from 8 to 9 p.m.
- Harrington’s By the Bay, Traverse City: Sept. 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days
- Meijer, Petoskey: Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at those places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing. Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of the contagious disease caused by the novel coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
