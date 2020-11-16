TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials across northern Lower Michigan on Monday reported 766 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths over the course of the prior four days.
The numbers articulate skyrocketing coronavirus resurgence not only downstate, but across the 17-county region that crosses the tip of the mitt.
Grand Traverse County gained 151 cases since Thursday last week, the most in the area, along with two reported deaths connected to the pandemic. It's the first time since early August the number of active cases outnumber the recovered cases, what officials said is a sign of accelerated transmission.
Double-digit case growth happened in each of the other 16 up north counties in the region, records show.
Wexford County experienced the most recent deaths among its residents with six since Thursday; that's followed by three deaths among Cheboygan County residents, two among Emmet County residents and single deaths among residents of Alpena and Roscommon counties in the same time period.
The regional total for confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March now stands at 5,825 infections and 125 deaths. Michigan state health officials have recorded 264,576 cases statewide and 8,049 reported deaths, statistics show.
The U.S. has experienced 11.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 247,000 reported deaths in the pandemic, according to disease trackers at Johns Hopkins University. That compares to 54.8 cases and 1.3 million deaths worldwide, Johns Hopkins reported Monday.
Health officials across the region also announced additional public exposure sites for the contagious disease. A person infectious with COVID-19 was known to be at the following places and times:
- The Omelette Shoppe on Front Street, Traverse City, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 11;
- Agave Mexican Grill on Garfield Avenue, Traverse City, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Nov. 7;
- Leland vs. Suttons Bay varsity volleyball game, Suttons Bay, on Nov. 7;
- Boyne City vs. Glen Lake football game, Glen Lake, on Nov. 6;
- Golden Fellowship Law polling location, Interlochen, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 3;
- Cracker Barrel, Traverse City, from 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2;
- Sam's Club, Traverse City, from 3:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2;
- Verizon store on South Airport Road, Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2; and,
- Kilkenny's, Traverse City, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times and places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing.
Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials also ask that anyone told they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 to enter a 14-day self-isolation at home and all household contacts should additionally enter medical quarantine and await being contacted by public health officials for contact tracing.