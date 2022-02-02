TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials stressed that recovery from COVID-19 can be a long process, with some people having symptoms for months after contracting the disease.

At a press conference on Tuesday, they highlighted resources these “long-haulers” could use to recover, including a free support group which meets on the first Thursday of every month, hosted by Bonnie Kruszka, vice president and chief nursing officer of ambulatory services.

Josh Thornington, program manager at Mary Free Bed at Munson Healthcare, said his rehab program rehabilitates long-term coronavirus patients, which includes physical and psychological treatment, and said patients come to him via referral.

Thornington said the program starts with an individualized assessment from Dr. Paul Olejniczak, a Mary Free Bed physiatrist specializing in outpatient and inpatient treatment and rehabilitation, and a one-on-one visit with one of Mary Free Bed’s psychologists. Physical therapy is also ordered and virtual options are available.

“And, COVID-19 is no different from any other injury. People are suffering from loss of function and emotional distress. And so, the research is showing that the sooner that you’re getting into the rehabilitation experts, the better your outcome is going to be,” he said.

The number of beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients across Munson Healthcare’s six hospitals was at 83 on Thursday, with 51 of those at Munson Medical Center.

On Friday, there were 90 beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients system-wide, with 57 of them at Munson Medical Center. This is a decrease of seven beds system-wide and a decrease of six beds at Munson Medical Center.

According to data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, by Wednesday, there were 104,751 cases and 1,693 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.

There were 446 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in northern Michigan since Dec. 1 — a little over a quarter of all deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Positivity rates statewide have also held at 28.8 percent for the past 14 days statewide and at 27.6 percent positivity for the northern Michigan region, according to data released at the press conference.

Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer at Munson, said that, while the research is still very new, there have been quite a few studies that suggest about 10 to 30 percent of COVID-19 patients develop “long hauler” symptoms, but there’s no real “rhyme or reason” for it.

Briana Worthington, a 25-year-old patient and Traverse City resident who Munson had on the press conference as an example of a long-hauler and someone who got a breakthrough infection, said she got sick in late September or early October and is recovered now.

Worthington said, despite feeling the sickest she’s ever been, she did not take advantage of Munson’s resources because she relied instead on family, friends and co-workers to get through her illness.

“(Being a long-hauler) was definitely a big surprise. So that’s why, really, I’m grateful for this opportunity to share my story, just to encourage people. Even if you don’t have pre-existing conditions, this is something that can really affect you,” she said.