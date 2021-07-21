TRAVERSE CITY — Children 12 and older who get the COVID-19 vaccination this week will be fully inoculated by the end of August.
That is the message health officials want parents and others to hear as they gear up for back-to-school.
“If they get vaccinated now for COVID, they would be fully vaccinated by the week of Aug. 24,” said Wendy Hirschenberger, director of the Grand Traverse County Health Department. “If you want to have your child vaccinated when they start school we’re getting close. The next two weeks is when you really need to initiate it.”
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older and requires three weeks between doses. About 46 percent of 12- to 19-year-olds in Grand Traverse County are vaccinated.
“We’re making some progress, but we’d like to see those numbers much higher prior to the school year,” Hirschenberger said, especially since schools will be a mix of children who are eligible for the vaccine and those who are not.
The push to get children vaccinated comes amid a slowdown in Michigan’s overall vaccination rate, despite a lottery that will give out $5 million in cash and several college scholarships. According to data at the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, about 66,400 people were given at least a first dose in the two weeks prior to the announcement of the lottery, and about 46,000 were given a first dose in the two weeks following the announcement.
Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. has increased the number of clinics and pop-up events in its VAX to School Campaign in the hope that parents will get their children protected against the disease.
“Most parents have a difficult time thinking about a return to school while they are in the middle of summer,” NMHSI CEO Heidi Britton said in a press release. “Since the students will need two doses and another two weeks after the vaccine to have full impact, timing is critical.”
Children 12-15 need a parent or guardian with them when they get vaccinated; those 16-19 do not, but do need consent from a parent or guardian.
Pfizer and Moderna both launched vaccine trials for children under 12 in March, with results expected in the fall. Emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration could come in early to mid-winter, according to recent news reports.
The American Academy of Pediatrics announced on Monday its recommendation that all children over the age of 2 wear masks while at school, regardless of their vaccination status. Universal masking is recommended because a significant number of students are not yet eligible for vaccines, according to the AAP.
It’s a recommendation supported by Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, who said that being young does not protect anyone from becoming seriously ill with COVID.
While cases among children remain low as a percentage of overall cases, during the last surge in March and April there was an increase in the number of pediatric cases.
“We saw a much larger number of kids infected and then getting really sick with it,” Nefcy said.
There were 40 to 50 children hospitalized across Michigan with serious complications during the surge, with numbers just starting to trend downward, Nefcy said, adding that a person does not have to be older or have some other illness to get a serious case of COVID and end up in the hospital.
“Healthy people can get bad COVID and end up in the hospital from it,” she said.
New outbreaks across the country are largely being driven by the highly-contagious Delta variant, which has become the dominant strain, and are being seen in areas where vaccination rates are low.
“What we expect is that the Delta variant will continue to spread and it will spread among unvaccinated people faster than it will any place else,” Nefcy said. “And because our younger people are the ones that are less likely to be vaccinated, that’s where we are going to see our cases.”
The Centers for Disease Control is reporting that 97 percent of hospitalizations across the country are among the unvaccinated; the U.S. Surgeon General is reporting that 99.5 percent of deaths are among the unvaccinated.
Nefcy said northern Michigan with its more than 62 percent of residents over the age of 16 having received at least one dose of the vaccine is doing well, but the variant is still a concern.
“Those things that we talked about early on in this pandemic, about hospitals being overwhelmed, staff being overwhelmed, running out of equipment, those are some of the stories we’re starting to see from some of these places that are suffering outbreaks,” Nefcy said.
District Health Department#10 reported that it has identified the Delta variant in a Crawford County resident who had traveled internationally. The person reported having the first dose of a two-part vaccine, according to health department officials.
The Delta variant was first seen in June in Ottawa County and the state has since seen several cases. With only a small percentage of COVID tests genetically sequenced to identify the variant, which takes longer, there are likely unidentified cases in the department’s 10-county jurisdiction, officials reported.
The Delta variant has an RO (pronounced R naught) number of 3.4 to 4, which means that every infected person can spread it to three to four people, Nefcy said. That’s compared to influenza, which has an RO of one, and the original strain of the coronavirus, which has an RO of two.
Nefcy reported at Munson’s biweekly press conference that the region still has a low positivity rate, with just five patients hospitalized Tuesday with COVID across the Munson system.
But numbers are starting to tick up, with Grand Traverse County reporting 26 new cases in the week ending Monday, compared to the best week in June when just one new case was identified.
“I know those numbers are relatively low, but it’s still an indicator of what might come,” Hirschenberger said. “We’re hoping it’s just a small wave.”