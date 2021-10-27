TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan health departments are gearing up for approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.

An advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration met Tuesday to determine whether the vaccine should be used on younger children. The panel’s approval would pave the way for final emergency authorization later this week, with guidelines for administering the vaccine possibly coming from the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention early next week.

Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of District Health Department No. 10, said her department expects the vaccine’s approval and is getting ready for what she hopes is an influx of children.

DHD#10 is making plans to begin inoculating children on Nov. 8, though it could be sooner or later than that date.

Over the latest surge the age group with the most cases has been the 9- to 19-year-olds, Morse said. Anything that can be done to lower the rate in that age group will have a tremendous impact, she said.

“We know that that age group does get infected,” Morse said. “Not all of them have symptoms and they are a source of infection to their household members and other family members who may become very ill and be at high risk for hospitalization and death.”

Morse said there has been some hesitancy about whether children need the vaccine because they are not at high risk for complications and death, but they do serve as sort of a breeding ground for COVID and a transmission vehicle for adults and the elderly.

“I do feel it’s an important component to getting our herd immunity to where it needs to be to get the pandemic ended,” Morse said.

Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, said as of Tuesday there were 10 open pediatric intensive care unit beds in the entire state. Children are being hospitalized for COVID, respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a rare but serious complication of COVID-19 seen in children.

A slight uptick in numbers of sick children has been seen since last week, Nefcy said.

“So it’s concerning to us given the limited availability of those beds,” Nefcy said. “It’s just another reason for immunizing children.”

Bringing children in for a COVID vaccine is also a good opportunity for parents to get their children caught up on other vaccines, Morse said, which lagged significantly during the pandemic.

Wendy Hirschenberger, director of the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said she has spoken with health officers across the state and plans are to give children their vaccines in smaller clinic rooms individually, one family at a time. Parents should expect a more private setting and that appointments may take a little longer.

There also is more specialized training needed to immunize a pediatric population, Hirschen-berger said. Health departments do child- hood vaccinations on an annual basis, but some staff members who were brought on specifically to administer COVID vaccines have been taking those courses.

During Tuesday’s regular press conference by Munson an overall 14-day average positivity rate of 17.2 percent — higher than the state rate of 11.3 percent — was reported for the region. The rate has not changed in the last two weeks, which is good news after seeing the number steadily rise, Nefcy said.

On Tuesday there were 71 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the Munson system, with 42 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

About 66 percent to 77 percent of residents 12 and older in Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie counties are fully vaccinated, which is a good thing, Nefcy said.

“Still, the vast majority of people that are hospitalized are unvaccinated,” Nefcy said.