TRAVERSE CITY — A new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 is on its way to northern Michigan, officials say.
On Tuesday, several public health officials warned the public to be wary of a strain of coronavirus known as the Delta variant, a mutation more contagious and intense than both the original strain of COVID-19 from last spring and the Alpha mutation responsible for a second wave this winter.
While it has not yet been detected in Traverse City, the variant has been causing surges in unvaccinated pockets across the United States. As Delta becomes the dominant strain of COVID-19, the new variant is renewing concern around a recent slowdown in vaccination rates in the area.
“It’s a very real possibility that we could see another surge with the Delta variant,” Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer at Munson Medical Center, said in a press conference on Tuesday.
While vaccines still remain the best line of defense, the Delta variant has been shown to have more impact on respiratory illness, causing more hospitalizations and deaths.
Other troubling reports include an early study from Israel, which found that the Delta variant was much better at breaking through immunities provided by vaccines. The study found that the Pfizer vaccine still prevented severe illness in 94 percent of cases, but only prevented 64 percent against infection.
Coupled with being drastically more contagious than its predecessors, Nefcy echoed long standing advice for the public to wear masks inside — especially the unvaccinated.
“We are not out of this yet,” Nefcy said.
So far, northern Michigan has been spared. Officials from District Health Department No. 10 have not yet detected any cases within its coverage area, which includes Kalkaska, Manistee, Newaygo, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Crawford, Oceana and Wexford counties.
But recently, the Delta variant has crashed into regions with low vaccination rates across the U.S.
In Missouri, the variant was responsible for a doubling in the state’s seven-day case average.
In Kansas, the Delta variant has become the dominant strain — most counties in the state are between 30 and 50 percent vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Delta variant could cause similar surges in low-vaccinated regions of Michigan. In Kalkaska, just over 47 percent of residents have been vaccinated.
In Newaygo, just 44 percent are vaccinated.
“If you have 60 percent of the population that is not immune, it’ll spread very quickly,” Jennifer Morse, medical director for DHD 10.
Morse described the new variant as a “bigger and badder organism,” given the data she’d seen from countries like Israel and England, where the Delta variant has been studied for longer.
“We’re really concerned for those pockets of individuals,” Morse said.
Health officials have struggled to get people vaccinated in several counties in central and western Michigan, such as Kalkaska, Wexford and Newaygo.
In a survey, DHD 10 found that 66 percent of those yet to be vaccinated said that nothing would convince them to get the vaccine.
Morse said residents in these counties still consider COVID-19 a hoax. In others, Morse said that getting vaccinated is “socially unacceptable.” She thinks it has led to less and less vaccination at public events, like farmer’s markets and festivals, where people can be seen getting their jab.
“I think we’re just working against a group that can’t be convinced to get the vaccine at this point,” Morse said Tuesday. “We can’t find any reason or way to change their mind. We have to find every opportunity to get other individuals vaccinated.”
Still, the vaccine remains the best protection against COVID-19. In June, nearly all patients to die of the virus were unvaccinated, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief epidemiologist.
Grand Traverse County officials are also concerned that the variant will spread rapidly in congregate settings. This past week, Cherry Fest has brought hundreds of thousands of tourists to the area.
“We expect to get a surge at some point,” said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for Grand Traverse County.
Hirschenberger said she expects a bump in cases in the weeks following the Cherry Fest.
But it will be difficult for officials to track potential spread, given that many attendees will soon be leaving the county to head downstate or out of state entirely.
The threat of a Delta variant outbreak also comes as tourism in Traverse County begins to climb back to pre-pandemic levels.
Trevor Tkach, the president of Traverse City Tourism, said that tourism this summer had just begun to return to levels last seen in 2019.
Tkach was adamant about the roles vaccines had played in reopening the city.
“The hospitality and tourism industry understands that if we don’t have the very highest vaccination rates, there’s always a chance we could have an outbreak again,” said Tkach. “We don’t want to see that.”
Tkach said he was optimistic about the city’s prospects for the summer, including that if need be, he could see a scenario in which gathering spots return to indoor mask usage. He said he’s less worried about tourists coming in from counties with low rates of vaccination.
“Hopefully if their vaccination rate is low their exposure is low, too,” Tkach said.