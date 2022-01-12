TRAVERSE CITY — Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide have doubled during the past two weeks, eclipsing previous peaks by 70 percent, according to data presented Tuesday by public health officials.

Michigan’s pediatric inpatient count spiked during recent weeks — from about 60 to nearly 120 — according to a chart presented by health officials during a Tuesday press conference.

The latest on COVID-19 Continuing coverage of COVID-19 and its impact. If you have a question about the novel coronavirus pandemic and haven't been able to find an a…

The data also showed the previous peak in the count of children hospitalized with COVID-19 occurred in March and April last year, when about 70 children were hospitalized with the pandemic illness.

“Just by sheer numbers alone, we are seeing a very sharp increase in the number of pediatric hospitalizations,” said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer of Munson Healthcare. “So, the highest again we’ve ever seen since the pandemic started. Many of those children are quite sick. About 25 percent of the children who are being hospitalized for COVID-19 are in the ICU.”

Nefcy said she is not surprised the number has drastically risen, as Omicron continues to spread throughout Michigan and the percent positivity and number of cases continue to rise again statewide.

Munson reported 80 beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients across the network’s six hospitals Tuesday, with 45 of them at Munson Medical Center. There are currently 10 patients on ventilators across the system. This is seven fewer inpatients across the system and three fewer at Munson Medical Center since Monday.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, by Monday, there had been 1,594 deaths reported in northern Michigan since the start of the pandemic. The data shows 347 new deaths have been added to the tally for northern Michigan since Dec. 1.

By Tuesday the percentage of COVID tests returning positive results in Grand Traverse County was 18.4 percent — 31.8 percent statewide.

There were 763 new cases and three new deaths in Grand Traverse County during the past seven days. Also, there were 671 new cases reported from December 25 to 31 and 985 new cases reported from January 1 through 7 in District Health Department #10, which DHD#10 officials said is a 46.8 percent increase in cases.

“So it aligns with what we’re hearing across the state. High positivity, high case rates continue to be the story of the day,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Benzie Leelanau Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

The HDNM is at an average of 154 cases per day and BLHD is at an average of 52 cases per day, numbers which Peacock said were significantly higher than the week before.

Health officials also said vaccination rates were up, with 59.5 percent of DHD#10 residents initiating vaccination, a 4 percent increase over the last two months, and with 54.4 percent of DHD#10 residents fully vaccinated, a 3 percent increase over the last two months.

But Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for DHD#10, said there still are pockets of the district with low vaccination rates where residents 16 and older only have gotten one dose, which she said could lead to large outbreaks and spread of COVID-19.

Morse also said 13.7 percent of 5- to 11-year-olds were vaccinated in DHD#10.

“I think the good news is that, even though we’re seeing the highest numbers of hospitalizations that we’ve seen in the state of Michigan with this pandemic, our ICU numbers are holding steady,” Nefcy said. “They’re not going down but they’re not going up dramatically either.”

On Tuesday, two new cases of Omicron were reported in Newago County residents. So far, at least one case of Omicron has been officially detected in each Antrim, Charlevoix, Leelanau, Grand Traverse and Newago counties.