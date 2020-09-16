TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials across northern Lower Michigan announced more than a dozen additional possible COVID-19 public exposure sites.
Two of the potential low-risk exposure sites are in Grand Traverse County, while nearly a dozen more are scattered across the region.
The most recently announced exposure sites include:
- Aldi, Petoskey: Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Pet Supply Plus, Petoskey: Sept. 8 from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Northwood Lodge, Indian River: Sept. 11-12, from late evening through 12 p.m.
- Cross in the Woods, Indian River (wedding): Sept. 12 from 1-2 p.m.
- Hillman Community Center, Hillman (reception): Sept. 12 from 6 to 11:30 p.m.
- Bath & Body Works, Gaylord: Sept. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Glik's, Gaylord: Sept. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Kohls, Gaylord: Sept. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Culver's, Gaylord: Sept. 12 from 5 to 6 p.m.
- Meijer, Petoskey: Sept. 13 from 12 to 12:30 p.m.
- North Perk Coffee, Petoskey: Sept. 13 from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
- Planet Fitness, Traverse City: Sept. 14 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
- 2 Lads Winery, Traverse City: Sept. 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Traverse City winery was earlier this week also tagged as a potential public exposure site for COVID-19 for most of the day on both Sept. 11 and 12.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at those places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing. Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
