TRAVERSE CITY — More people are dying at home from COVID-19, not just in Munson Healthcare’s six area hospitals, local health officials said.

As the number of deaths have risen, the number of people dying from COVID-19 at home has also risen simultaneously, officials said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“Very consistent with the rest, we’re definitely seeing a rise in deaths and a rise of people at home who were never in the hospital or discharged from the hospital,” Lisa Peacock, health officer, Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said.

“We had seven deaths last week and that’s pretty consistent in the northwest district, about a death a day on average being reported to us. And, we went from two deaths being reported to us to five deaths being reported last week in the Benzie/Leelanau district. Benzie/Leelanau saw a little bit later surge in cases than northwest, so I agree it very much kind of consistently follows that pattern,” she said.

“And, I know our medical examiner’s partners are seeking more testing resources and things like that so that they can properly do what they need to do in the field because they are encountering these deaths at home more often.”

Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse County Health Department health officer, said there have been 161 deaths in Grand Traverse County since the start of the pandemic, and that two to four weeks ago was the highest number of deaths since the pandemic’s start.

Death is a lagging indicator, so it follows the peaks, she said.

She also said that there have been a consistent number of deaths, sometimes where she is getting notified of deaths every day.

“And, yes, we have had deaths occur in homes. If it’s a home death, that there’s not hospice present, then the medical examiner’s office would investigate those deaths as well,” she said.

Joe Santangelo, chief quality and safety officer of Munson Healthcare, said there are more deaths in this surge than he has seen in previous surges, including 10 new deaths at Munson area hospitals over the weekend.

“Usually, people get it, then they get sicker, then they get hospitalized, they get sicker and they go to an intensive care unit, and then they get sicker and then they die. So, it takes some time for that process to happen. And so, sometimes what happens is we see the hospitalizations start to go down but they don’t go down yet. They kind of lag behind,” he said.

Jennifer Morse, medical director of District Health Department #10, said she is seeing the same thing in the 20 counties she covers — people aren’t getting diagnosed, not calling for medical advice, get sicker and are diagnosed by the medical examiner.

“I think one word of advice is that, if you’re sick and get worse, go in — even if ERs are busy — go in for care. Know that there are treatments available. And, if your provider is not mentioning them, research them on your own,” Morse said. “Look up monoclonal antibodies.”

“If you’re sick, if you’re not thinking it’s COVID, make sure to think about COVID, because we’ve had people too that feel sick one day and die in their sleep that same night.”

Hirschenberger said the positivity rate in the county was down to 15.8 percent positivity from 20 percent. She said the region was down to 16.2 percent.

Santangelo said there’s a lower positivity rate and a lower number of people hospitalized this week at Munson Healthcare, 119 on Tuesday, including 16 people on a ventilator, up from nine people on a ventilator last week.

“But, that 119 is still significantly higher than where we were in our other surges. Back in the spring surge that we saw, we were really busy and very concerned with 99 patients. So, 119 is better than 146, but it’s not a place where we feel comfortable,” he said.

“And again, with that positivity rate, in our initial surge back in last fall, fall of 2020, we hit almost 12 percent and we thought that was high. We’ve been above 20 percent for some time now. We’re below 20 percent for today, which is great, but a little nervous about saying that things are on the mend with just a couple of days of good numbers. So, we’ll take it. I’m glad that they’re heading in the right direction but it doesn’t really make a trend yet.”

Santangelo said he believes the higher number of people on ventilators this week has to do with the progression of illness he described, with people who have COVID-19 getting sicker and getting moved to intensive care.

He said he is glad hospitalization numbers are down “but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Officials also said transmission is higher right now across the northern United States as colder weather sets in.

“So, this last week, we’ve had 338 newly identified cases and six deaths. That was just within the last week. We’re averaging 48 cases per day right now,” Hirschenberger said.

“We were up as high as the 80s for a period of time and then, I think, for the month of November, we averaged around 65. So, it is starting to come down; although, it is more of a one-week trend right now. So, we do want to see that continue.”

Peacock said they are seeing outbreaks related to employers much of the time right now and cautioned businesses to follow OSHA guidance.

Munson Healthcare reported 129 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in the network’s six hospitals on Monday — 78 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there were 78,388 cases and 1,388 deaths in northern Michigan by Monday afternoon, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.