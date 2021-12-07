TRAVERSE CITY — The majority of hospitalizations and deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the Grand Traverse region are younger, unvaccinated people, health officials said Tuesday.

On Monday, Munson Healthcare released data that showed 148 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients across its six area hospitals.

Numbers outlined during the Tuesday press conference hosted by Munson Healthcare showed 146 inpatients, 27 of which who were vaccinated and 119 who were not.

The same data showed of the 61 patients in ICU beds, seven are vaccinated and 54 are unvaccinated. And of the nine patients on a ventilator, none had been vaccinated.

Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson's chief medical officer, said the graphic counted those who completed a two-dose vaccine series, Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“But you can see in our hospitals, as well as our ICU, (a) predominance for unvaccinated patients,” she said. “And then, when you get to how many patients are on a ventilator with COVID-19, you can see there, of the nine on a ventilator, none of them are vaccinated. So again, this is just a reflection of all of our Munson Healthcare hospitals across our northern Michigan region.”

Many of the new cases this week, she said, have been in 30- to 39-year-olds. The 10 to 19 age group spiked with the start of school and continues to lead in new cases.

Overall, cases among younger people have remained high, however, especially from ages 10 to 39 and 50 to 59 years old.

“And while we are seeing a rise from all age groups, you can see that highly vaccinated age group of the 70 to 80 year-olds is the lowest in new cases. So, certainly, I think (there is) a correlation there between being vaccinated and new case numbers,” Nefcy said.

Officials said they continue to anticipate a post-Thanksgiving surge this week.

There have been 1,964 new cases and 28 deaths during the past 30 days in Grand Traverse County, which Wendy Hirshenberger, health officer for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said was collectively the county’s worst month since the start of the pandemic.

There was a 20 percent positivity rate statewide and a 18.2 percent positivity rate for Grand Traverse County over the past month.

“I can tell you, since the pandemic started, we have not seen 28 COVID deaths in a 30-day period. So, I know those numbers are higher,” Hirshenberger said.

Statewide, from Saturday to Monday total, there were 16,590 new COVID cases and 127 new deaths reported.

“Statewide, the deaths have also been increasing for the last week or two and the same is true for our county deaths. And definitely, this is the largest and most serious COVID-19 surge we’ve experienced in northern Michigan since the pandemic started,” Hirshenberger said.

Because there are younger people getting sick, there are also younger people dying, said Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10.

“So, a lot of 30, 40, 50 year olds. Still seeing 80, 90, I recall even a 100-year-old. But, again, just a lot of really young people," she said. "So, just really gut punches on those deaths. But yeah, the death rates or the number of deaths have been really disturbing."

Officials said there is no pediatric ICU at Munson Healthcare and that the hospital system has been sending children affected with COVID-19 to Spectrum Health.

The increasing number of hospitalizations arrives as a fourth wave of the pandemic virus struck Michigan, driving the state’s daily new infections to worst-in-the-nation status. As previously reported, Munson Healthcare remains in pandemic response plan stage “red,” which means they are at capacity.

Nefcy said that, while health officials once calculated capacity based on the number of ventilators available, hospital officials now are more concerned with numbers of staffed beds and are only admitting the most sick patients.

“We are not in danger right now of turning people away, so to speak,” Nefcy said. "We continue to make the adjustments that we need to across our entire system, to make sure that we can take care of not only those patients who need to be admitted for COVID but anybody that comes in through our doors that needs care."

But she also said Munson staff are also making daily decisions about which cases can be postponed and which they need to address most urgently, especially as COVID-19 patients are staying in the hospital longer.

Health officials are encouraging residents to attempt to go to their regular doctor or an urgent care rather than going to the emergency room if they can.