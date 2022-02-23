TRAVERSE CITY — The downward trend in COVID-19 cases and percent positivity continues to hold steady, Munson Healthcare officials said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Positivity rates statewide have held at 12 percent for the past 14 days statewide and at 17.2 percent positivity for the northern Michigan region, according to data released at the conference.

That is a 3.5 percent decline from last week, when percent positivity was at 15.5 percent statewide and at 20.3 percent positivity for northern Michigan. It’s also the first time this year percent positivity has dipped below 20 percent for the region, the benchmark for Munson’s pandemic code red status.

Officials said they are considering dropping to code orange status within the next couple of days.

On Tuesday, there were 47 beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients system-wide, with 36 of them at Munson Medical Center. That’s down from the 66 occupied beds on Feb. 17, 49 of those at Munson Medical Center.

Kaitlyn Hans, R.N. and staff manager at West Front Primary Care, said that over the past two weeks, she has noticed a decline in people requesting testing or telehelath services for COVID-19, but said she wasn’t sure if it was due to the decline of cases in the area or something else.

Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse County Health Department Health Officer, said February has shown a sharp downward trend overall in positive cases, percent positivity and demand for testing. While home antigen testing is filling an important gap in accessibility to rapid testing, she said, all positive cases are not being reported as a result.

GTCHD doesn’t predict any immediate resurging.

“Obviously, it’s a bit hard to tell, Hirschenberger said, but local and state health departments will continue to monitor those conditions and the metrics that could lead to future surges,” Hirschenberger said.

Lisa Peacock, Health Officer for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, said she thought transmission was still high in most areas of Michigan, as of two days ago.

Peacock believes the area is in a post-Omicron-surge stage and that the recent surge may help predict what the pandemic will do in the future. She identified three stages health departments will be watching out for in the future: readiness, or pre-surge, response; during a surge; and recovery, or post-surge, which is the stage she said the area is in right now.

Cases per day on average for Grand Traverse County were at 30, and percent positivity was at 13.3 percent, which Hirschenberger said were declining numbers.

For District Health Department #10, it was a similar story, with cases decreasing by 42.4 percent, with 1,332 cases reported between Jan, 30 and Feb. 5, and 767 cases reported between Feb. 6 and Feb. 12. DHD #10 also experienced a drop in percent positivity, with percent positivity holding at 22.5 percent on Feb. 5 and 18.8 percent on Feb. 12.

At least 61.2 percent of DHD #10 residents have initiated vaccination and 56 percent have completed a vaccination series, with 17.2 percent of 5 to 11 year-olds initiating vaccination.

Dr. Jennifer Morse, DHD #10 Medical Director, said case counts still are 10 times higher than they would like to see for dropping mask use in public settings.

“Again, as cases start to drop, in order to prevent another surge, it becomes more and more important to identify people who do have COVID so that they can isolate and close contacts can quarantine so that we don’t have another surge,” she said.