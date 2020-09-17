From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan health officials continue to announce local public exposure sites in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials at Grand Traverse County Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan on Thursday announced additional public exposure sites, including two churches, two restaurants and one grocery store. They include:
- Family Fare, Gaylord: Sept. 8 and 9 from 1 to 10 p.m. both days
- Pierson’s Grille & Spirits, Harbor Springs: Sept. 8 and 9 from 4 to 11 p.m. both days
- Grand Traverse House of Prayer, Traverse City: Sept. 11 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
- Resurrection Life Church, Traverse City: Sept. 13 at both the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services
- Outback Steakhouse, Traverse City: Sept. 14 from 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at those places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing. Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
