TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Health Department announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction Thursday.
The county's total rises to 300 confirmed cases the same day it had one of the highest single day increases in the pandemic's history. Almost half, 127, are considered active, the department said.
According to the MI Start Map dashboard, Grand Traverse County's percent positive rate rose slightly this week. It is now 3.2 percent over the last seven days, with a daily case rate per-million of 48.3.
The Health Department, in its daily update, announced two locations of potential community exposure.
They are:
- Meijer, Traverse City location, 3955 U.S. Hwy. 31 S, grocery section: Aug. 13 through Aug. 18, 12:30 p.m - 9 p.m.
- Family Fare, Chums Corner location, 4144 U.S. Hwy. 31: Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Those who may have been present at those locations should self-monitor for symptoms, the Health Department said.
