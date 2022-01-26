TRAVERSE CITY — The percentage of COVID-19 tests turning up positive is on the rise in northern Michigan but hospitalizations have held stable.

Munson Healthcare officials said Tuesday that inpatient numbers in hospitals across the health system’s footprint held steady since the first case of the omicron variant reached the region two weeks ago.

Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer at Munson, said she believes the stabilization is attributable to a number of factors, including omicron being a less severe variant than previous iterations, more people recently getting vaccinated and people assuming personal responsibility, including staying away from other people if they test positive.

“So, I think there are probably a lot of different things that probably play into that,” she said. “But I’d say all of those together are probably the reason for the decreased — or the holding steady on hospitalizations rather.”

On Tuesday, Munson reported 86 beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients across the network’s six hospitals, with 60 of them at Munson Medical Center.

There are four patients on ventilators in the system, one who is vaccinated and three who are not. Officials said in last week’s press conference that those who are vaccinated and on a ventilator tend to have other medical issues.

According to data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, by Friday, there have been 414 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in northern Michigan since Dec. 1 — about a quarter of all deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Wendy Hirshenberger, Grand Traverse County Health Department health officer said the rate of new deaths recorded has declined since a spike in December.

“Any death that’s vaccine preventable is sad and frustrating for all of us in public health. So, that’s what we’re seeing in Grand Traverse County,” she said.

There was a 40 percent decrease in deaths during the past week in Benzie and Leelanau counties, according to Lisa Peacock, health officer for Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

Positivity rates statewide have held at 32.1 percent for the past 14 days and at 27.2 percent positivity for the northern Michigan region.

In Grand Traverse County, Hirshenberger said the county is experiencing a high case load, averaging about 150 new cases per day. She also said the county had 1,205 new cases per week and 1,295 weekly cases per 100,000 population.

Peacock similarly said her jurisdiction is experiencing “exponential rises in cases”, with more than 250 new cases cited per day on average.

Jennifer Morse, District Health Department #10 medical director, said case counts in her jurisdiction have increased by 43.5 percent over the past two weeks, with 1,252 new cases reported the week of Jan. 13 and 1,796 new cases reported the week of Jan. 20.

Munson officials cited a national trend toward increasing cases that mirrors the spike in COVID-19 cases in the Grand Traverse region.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control, on its website, reported a seven-day average of 744,616 new cases nationwide — a 5 percent decrease in the new case rate from a week earlier.

All three health department officials said they will scale back on individual contact tracing and case investigation and rely on individuals to notify any and all close contacts of a positive test.

DHD No. 10 announced the change last Tuesday, following MDHHS’ recent announcement that it will also discontinue contact tracing.

The departments cited significant increases in new cases and the more efficient spread of omicron locally and statewide, as well as waning public interest in contact tracing, as reasons for the shift.

“Oftentimes, especially with omicron, with how quickly the incubation period is and how quickly it transmits, we would be behind the eight-ball as far as even notifying people. They’d be out of that five-day window. So, this is a really important responsibility for individuals,” Hirshenberger said.