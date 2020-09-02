TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials from two health departments announced new possible public exposure sites for COVID-19.
Grand Traverse County Health Department on Wednesday announced the home of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Post No. 383 as the latest place tagged as a possible exposure site in Traverse City.
The times of possible exposures include 3:45 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Aug. 26 and 27.
Medical officials advised anyone there at those times to self-monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days — particularly if not wearing a mask or maintaining a six-foot distance from others.
The other new possible exposure site announced Wednesday by District Health Department No. 10 involves three people who tested positive for the pandemic disease who were at Little River Casino Resort when possibly contagious.
The times of possible exposures include 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 29, and 6:20 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Sept. 1, according to health officials.
"In addition to the already thorough cleaning protocols in our health and safety plan, all areas were meticulously cleaned and sanitized in accordance with CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of our team members, guests and the community," said Andrew Gentile, general manager, in a released statement.
Those self-monitoring should keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, the Grand Traverse County Health Department reported.
Other health officials also issued warnings.
"As we continue to experience community spread of COVID-19, it should be understood that anyone choosing to go out in public, whether to a bar, restaurant, golf course, retail store, family gathering, funeral, or any other public place, could potentially be exposed to COVID-19 at any time, thus you should always be monitoring for symptoms," said Kevin Hughes, District No. 10's health officer.
COVID-19 symptoms are known to include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and new loss of smell or taste.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.