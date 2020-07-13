TRAVERSE CITY — Another surge in local COVID-19 cases appeared in northern Lower Michigan, with 44 confirmed additional cases since Friday.
Officials announced most of the local new cases of the pandemic disease were in Grand Traverse County, which experienced an uptick of 11 cases since before the recent weekend.
Only four counties within the 17-county region did not announce any new cases since before the weekend.
The region now stands at 728 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 45 reported deaths. Grand Traverse County overtook Crawford County to have the third most cases in the up north area.
Since Friday, health officials announced seven new cases in Leelanau County, four each in Crawford, Emmet and Roscommon counties, three in both Benzie and Manistee counties, two in Antrim and Presque Isle counties, and single new cases in Charlevoix, Kalkaska, Montmorency and Otsego counties.
Health officials from Grand Traverse County reported the trend of most new cases being among young people, along with a few new cases among long-term care facility testing.
"We are noticing a higher proportion of cases in the past few weeks are in their 20s and 30s," said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer.
"This is concerning as people in this age range tend to socialize more, are often around more people and if they are asymptomatic, could be spreading it to more people. This is why social distancing, wearing masks and washing your hands often are so important to help stop the transmission to those who may be more vulnerable for more severe COVID19 illness," she said.
Authorities also announced two additional possible public exposure sites:
- Pearl's New Orleans Kitchen in Elk Rapids, 5 to 10 p.m. July 6 and 8, and 4 to 10 p.m. July 10
- Pour in Petoskey, 5 to 9 p.m. July 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. July 6
Additionally, contact tracing workers have discovered more and more area residents not following guidelines to limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer. Clusters of new cases are connected to group activities such as boating, sports and celebrations, health officials said.
Dr. Joshua Meyerson, health department medical director for 10 of the region's 17 counties, said he doesn't know of any local cases connected to the Torch Lake sandbar party — just those discovered by health officials from other areas.
However, he said local residents who attended those festivities continue to remain within the incubation period and testing turnaround time. Those who participated are advised to self-monitor as they may have been exposed, he said.
Laurel Johnson, public information officer for Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said it's unknown whether the out-of-town visitors at the sandbar who tested positive for COVID-19 were screened before or after their up north travels.
"We just don't know," she said.
Johnson pointed to a recent case in which a symptomatic man who had been tested at home boarded a plane and flew into Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport, despite being told to self-isolate and await his test results.
In other parts of the state, health officials have made similar discoveries about new cases being among the young who continue to gather for summer fun.
The Washtenaw County Health Department on Monday reported 43 coronavirus cases associated with a large house party held outside Ann Arbor nearly two weeks ago, with most of those infected being between the ages of 15 and 25.
As of Friday, people must wear face coverings in crowded outdoor settings — not just enclosed public spaces — or risk a $500 fine under an order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. On Monday, businesses had to start refusing entry or service to customers who refuse to wear masks.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
