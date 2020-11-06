TRAVERSE CITY — COVID-19 case numbers and related deaths across northern Lower Michigan have continued to climb.
Health officials on Friday reported seven area deaths to the novel coronavirus — five in Emmet County alone — in the 24 hours since Thursday’s statistics were released, along with 146 additional cases. The most daily cases came to Grand Traverse County, which on Friday crested 900 confirmed cases of the contagious disease since the pandemic began nearly eight months ago.
Emmet County had just four deaths to COVID-19 by October’s end, but gained nine deaths in less than a week.
Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, confirmed this week that recent deaths in Emmet County were connected to an ongoing outbreak at a nursing home, classified by the state as a “congregate care facility.”
Those affected are advanced in age with risk factors for severe illness, the doctor said.
Grand Traverse County gained 25 cases Friday, while Emmet County gained 17 and both Cheboygan and Wexford counties announced 14 additional cases.
Statistics show the 17-county region now stands at nearly 4,000 cases and 95 reported deaths. In addition to the Emmet County deaths, single COVID-19 deaths were reported in Manistee and Wexford counties between Thursday and Friday.
Hundreds across the region have been ordered to isolate themselves in medical quarantine after known exposures to those who’ve tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Hundreds more are presumed positives, meaning they are symptomatic and close contacts to a known infected person.
Grand Traverse County Health Department reported Friday that the current seven-day average of 7.4 percent testing positivity rate reflects a four-week increase.
There are other indicators to watch, officials said.
“Hospitals, including ours locally in the region, are back to having higher levels of COVID patients than they did in the spring. So that’s still a concern. The U.P. is full, Wisconsin is is full, so some of the referrals are coming back to the lower part of Michigan,” said Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger when she spoke to Grand Traverse County commissioners this week.
In fact, hospital officials on Friday reported 54 patients were being treated in designated COVID-19 units: 20 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, 20 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey, eight at Munson’s Grayling Hospital, and six at Munson’s Cadillac Hospital.
Dianne Michalek, Munson’s vice-president of communications, this week said bed capacity problems can be solved but staffing shortages are proving to be a bigger challenge.
She said some employees have entered medical quarantine after COVID-19 exposures, others are caring for ill family members and yet more are basically home-schooling their children at this point.
The surging caseload may require hospital officials to call off elective procedures again — but not yet, Michalek said.
“If things continue to get worse, these are things we’ll have to look at and make some decisions on,” she said.
Michigan’s confirmed case numbers also surpassed 200,000 Friday, state health officials reported, along with now more than 7,500 deaths to COVID-19.
Health officials in the face of the rising cases reinforced the need for area residents to avoid social gatherings and when socializing, to do so in small “social bubbles” — meant to be limited numbers of contacts to reduce the likelihood of coming into contact with the contagious virus. It’s not meant to allow socializing with everyone known, officials said.
“We know how important it is for our mental and emotional health to gather and socialize but we want to remind people to keep groups small and take proper precautions,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer for two local health departments covering six counties.
“It is important to remember that we can still get COVID-19 from the people in our inner circle — when each person within that circle goes to work or school or a social or sporting event, they bring that close contact back, and our circle grows,” she said. “Even in places we see as our safe spaces, such as our home or that of our family or friends, we must continue to practice mitigation measures to keep the risk of transmission low.”
Health officials on Friday identified additional possible COVID-19 public exposure sites. The places and times when the public may have been exposed to an infectious COVID-19 patient include:
- Garfield Township Board meeting, Garfield Township Hall: Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.;
- Streetside Grille, Suttons Bay: Oct. 30 from 3 to 5 p.m.;
- Rosie’s County Cafe, Thompsonville: Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.;
- and, Apache Trout Grill, Traverse City: Nov. 1 from 4 to 10:30 p.m.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times and places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing.
Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials also ask that anyone told they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 to enter a 14-day self-isolation at home and all household contacts should additionally enter medical quarantine and await being contacted by public health officials for contact tracing.