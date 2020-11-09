TRAVERSE CITY — Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases turned up across northern Lower Michigan since Friday.
Health officials on Monday announced 380 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since Friday among residents of the 17-county region that crosses the tip of the mitt. There also were three additional deaths in that time, including the first in Antrim County — an 80-year-old woman from the Elk Rapids area.
Single deaths also occurred among residents of Charlevoix and Otsego counties, statistics show.
Michigan gained more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday and the U.S. gained more than 358,000, statistics show. There also were 127 deaths statewide and 2,259 nationwide.
Nearly 100 residents from the northern Lower Peninsula have died from COVID-19 since March, each included in the statewide total of 7,640 deaths. Nearly 238,000 people have died nationwide and almost 1.3 million worldwide, records show.
Local health officials are closely watching the numbers, too.
“We are currently experiencing a rapid surge in cases of COVID-19 across the state, nation, and in northern Michigan,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer for both Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
She said most of the counties in the region are now classified in the highest risk category for case rate, testing positivity rate or both.
“This reflects the current reality that there is widespread transmission of COVID-19 happening throughout our communities, including workplace settings. It is important that we all do our part to slow the spread of this virus,” Peacock said in a written statement.
Emmet County logged the most new cases in the region with 86 since Friday, bringing the total to 529 cases since the pandemic began.
Grand Traverse County — with its largest population — has recorded 982 since March, including 79 cases added to the tally since Friday, health officials reported.
Otsego County gained 49 cases since Friday and Roscommon County gained 42, while Antrim County got 27 new cases and Charlevoix County got 25.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday warned Michigan’s surging cases likely will continue to grow in coming months.
Health officials across the region also announced additional public exposure sites for the contagious disease. A person infectious with COVID-19 was known to be at the following places and times:
- Costco Wholesale, Traverse City: Oct 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, and Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;
- Boones, Suttons Bay: Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.;
- Stormcloud Brewing, Frankfort: Nov. 1 from 5 to 6 p.m.;
- City Clerk’s Office, Traverse City: Nov. 2 from 4 to 4:30 p.m.;
- Garfield Township office, Traverse City: Nov. 2 from 4:45 to 5 p.m.; and,
- Garfield Township fire station polling place, Traverse City: Nov. 3 from 7:25 to 8:15 a.m. and again 3:30 to 4 p.m.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times and places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing.
Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials also ask that anyone told they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 to enter a 14-day self-isolation at home and all household contacts should additionally enter medical quarantine and await being contacted by public health officials for contact tracing.
The Associated Press contributed information for this article.