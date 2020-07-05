TRAVERSE CITY — It was a Friday in February when Wendy Hirschenberger walked out of her office on Lafranier Road and headed for the Governmental Center.
She said she remembers feeling determined. So much was riding on whatever happened in that room.
The coronavirus wouldn’t be detected in Michigan until March 10, and the first case in Grand Traverse County wouldn’t be reported until March 22, yet as the county’s health officer, Hirschenberger could barely hang up her phone before it was ringing again.
School principals, Rotary members, elected officials, healthcare workers — all of them were calling and often with the same questions: What is this thing and how do we protect our people from it?
Hirschenberger and her staff needed a way to answer everyone at the same time, and get information from the Centers for Disease Control out quickly.
“We decided to convene the first meeting on a Friday afternoon at 4 and we really weren’t sure what was going to happen,” she said. “We brainstormed about 40 community leaders and we only gave them two hours notice.”
Hirschenberger walked into the commission chambers, and 40 people were waiting for her.
“They were all there, all present, supporting the pandemic response on a Friday afternoon at 4,” Hirschenberger recalled. “That was a really big moment. That was when we knew everyone was with us.”
The Joint Operations Center met daily by phone for weeks, not even missing Good Friday or Easter Sunday, with more than 100 people on the call.
Over the next 17 weeks, Hirschenberger quietly, and some say relentlessly, lead the county’s response to the pandemic.
She has not sought out the spotlight, but neither has she hesitated to make tough decisions.
On April 8, for example, she signed an emergency order requiring businesses to screen their employees, limit customers, put up social distancing signs and post the order on their front doors.
She issued it just before 5 p.m. and it went into effect at midnight.
Criticism from some business owners was static in the background as she focused on mitigating a potential spread.
“I’m a calm person,” Hirschenberger said. “I make decisions based on science. It’s not that I’m not passionate, I just don’t have knee-jerk reactions.”
The person between Hirschenberger and the media, Public Information Officer Emmy Schumacher, said her boss is unfazed by controversy.
“She has an absolute passion for public health and I have yet to hear her take a question she couldn’t answer or find the answer,” Schumacher said.
Hirschenberger grew up the middle child in a family of seven in Sault St. Marie, where her father was a teacher and her mother, a librarian.
“Public sector stewards,” is how she described her parents.
There is warmth and sadness in her voice when she described Face-timing with her father, even though he also lives in Traverse City.
She has since seen him in person, masked of course.
“It was a nice spring day, I brought a lawn chair, we stayed outside with masks on, 10 feet apart.”
Hirschenberger studied pre-med at Central Michigan University and Grand Valley State, before getting an advanced degree in 1995 in epidemiology and biostatistics from the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health.
She has worked for health departments in Idaho, Washington, Minnesota and Illinois, where the politics were challenging and she answered to 26 elected commissioners, plus a separate board of health.
She gives Grand Traverse County’s seven commissioners a regular COVID-19 update, and their questions ranging from numbers of virus recoveries, to why visitors from out of our area who could have the virus aren’t tracked, are taken in stride.
“I’m not trying to tell you how to do (tracking), I’m trying to tell you about some of the confusion,” County Commissioner Betsy Coffia told Hirschenberger at a recent board meeting.
“If you live in the U.S., if you live anywhere in the world, there is community exposure,” Hirschenberger said. “We established that back in April.”
When history books are written about the pandemic, and the varied human response from shut down to party down, Hirschenberger said she isn’t sure what historians will make of the present controversy over masks.
“Its a lightening rod,” she said. “We’re not trying to control people. The masks are to control the spread of the disease. It’s the best tool we have right now.”
Hirschenberger has a mask wardrobe of sorts. Cloth masks in abstract designs or emblazoned with the University of Michigan’s maize and blue, she wears shopping for groceries or doing errands, and plain surgical masks for work.
There are 5 divisions, 10 department heads and more than 70 staff who work at the county’s health department and they all report to her. Some meet daily or several times a week in a group called “Incident Command,” which Hirschenberger said she relies on.
As of July 1, the department had contact-traced almost 300 people. They’ve traced people who stayed home, lived with only a spouse and somehow still ended up getting the virus, and others who went so many places they couldn’t be sure they remembered them all.
While contact tracing has long been a hallmark of public health, it’s now in the public eye and most people know it is a way to find out whether someone infected with a communicable disease has exposed others unknowingly.
The public doesn’t know everything about contact tracing, however.
“Our staff talks to these people for up to 14 days, they’re following them through the whole isolation and quarantine period and they build a relationship,” Hirschenberger said. “They deal with a spouse if the person is very ill and can’t talk. So its very, very hard when someone passes away.”
Hirschenberger said she knew the first person to die of COVID-19 in Grand Traverse County. Some next-of-kin of others asked contact tracers to keep calling for a few days after their loved one had died.
Those are the hard days. Hirschenberger said she has found ways to cope. She sits in her car in a parking lot on the shore of East or West Bay and watches the sunset. Or, she listens to a French language app on her phone on the drive home.
“Je M Appelle Wendy. J’habite a traverser la ville.”
