TRAVERSE CITY — Health Officer Lisa Peacock and the Benzie Sheriff’s Department expected fireworks at Wednesday’s Benzie Leelanau District Health Department Board of Health meeting.

What they got was crickets.

Earlier this month a portion of Public Act No. 87 of 2021, the budget bill for fiscal year 2021-’22, was posted on Facebook on the Overheard in Benzie County page.

The appropriations bill has a section that states mask orders for those younger than 18 cannot be issued, and the Facebook post encouraged people to file complaints against Peacock with sheriff’s department.

Benzie Undersheriff Greg Hubers said no complaints were received, but two deputies were stationed at the health board meeting as a precaution, he said.

P.A. 87 went into effect Sept. 29 and contains a section stating that “The director or a local health officer shall not issue or enforce any orders or other directives that require an individual in this state who is under the age of 18 to wear a face mask or face covering.”

The language was added to the appropriations bill by the Republican-led state legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office has said health departments should ignore the directive as unconstitutional.

Denise Chrysler, director of the Network of Public Health Law Mid-States Region, said the legislature can amend the Public Health Code, but they can’t do it by burying it in a 700-page appropriations bill.

“What they’re doing is trying to limit an explicit power of the state and local health offices,” Chrysler said. “If the legislature wants to amend the Public Health Code by putting the language in the appropriations act as boilerplate, that’s not the way you do it. That’s not the way you amend a state law.”

Health department officials and staff in the region have been harassed and threatened since the beginning of the pandemic for their policies regarding closings of businesses, masking, quarantining and more.

Threats against Peacock, who is also the health officer for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, grew especially vicious after she ordered that all students, staff and anyone entering a school building in the six counties covered by the two health departments must wear masks while in session.

Peacock filed a complaint with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office last month regarding the September HDNM Board of Health meeting in Charlevoix.

Peacock asserts in the complaint that after Facebook posts were made by a member of the health board she was subjected to aggressive, threatening behavior at the meeting and in emails, social media and phone calls.

The complaint was filed against the board, whose behavior put Peacock, her staff and members of the public in danger with its attempt to bully her into rescinding the school mask order, the complaint states

Peacock’s complaint is under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

Lynsey Mukomel, press secretary with the AG’s office, said it is being taken seriously but she couldn’t provide further details at this time.

Peacock said she was alerted by members of the community and by law enforcement that Wednesday’s meeting could be a repeat of that September meeting. She was glad for the presence of the two deputies, even though they were not needed

“I went through an ambush once,” she said. “I’m not doing it again.”

The HDNM health board has tried to terminate Peacock’s position twice, along with that of medical director Dr. Josh Meyerson — most recently at the Nov. 2 meeting. Both measures failed, but prompted BLDHD health board members to ask if the department is prepared if something like should happen.

Michelle Klein, director of personal health, said a Continuity of Operations Plan has always been in place to protect the department’s assets and ability to carry on business if something unexpected happens.

The board also had proposed rules on the agenda for those who participate in the public comment portion of a meeting.

The rules would have required a person to add their name to a sign-up sheet if they want to give comment; required a speaker to state their first and last name and spell it if necessary; and limited speakers to three minutes each without the ability to “donate” their time to another person.

Proposed rule No. 11 stated that a member of public “shall not engage in disruptive, discourteous, belligerent, impertinent, threatening, disparaging or otherwise uncivil behavior,” or risk being asked to leave the meeting.

The proposed rules were voted down 3-3 by Gary Sauer and Rhonda Nye, who are Benzie County commissioners serving on the health board, and William Bunek, a Leelanau County commissioner. The rules as written infringed on people’s rights to speak at a public meeting, they said.

Nye was also not comfortable with the language in rule 11 as it was too subjective.