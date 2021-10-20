CHARLEVOIX — A complaint detailing incidents that took place surrounding a Sept. 7 Board of Health meeting in Charlevoix was filed with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

The complaint was filed against the Health Department Northwest Michigan Board of Health by its own health Officer Lisa Peacock, who states she and her staff were subjected to aggressive, threatening behavior during the meeting and in emails, social media and phone calls before and after the meeting after posts made on Facebook by a health board member.

The complaint states the health board’s actions endangered Peacock, her staff, and members of the public with its attempt to intimidate and bully her into rescinding a public health order issued Aug. 27 that requires masking in schools. The meeting lasted nearly seven hours and included four hours of public comment.

By state law, only the Michigan health officer and county health departments have the authority to issue public health orders, which cannot be undone by local health boards.

The complaint, filed Oct. 4, also accuses the board of violating the Michigan Open Meetings Act when members had discussions outside of a public venue that concluded in a written statement demanding that Peacock and HDNM medical director Dr. Josh Meyerson rescind the mask order at the Sept. 7 meeting.

“The department has been in touch with the attorney representing Ms. Peacock and remains ready to take on cases, if appropriate, in which threats against public officials rise to criminal behavior,” Lynsey Mukomel, press secretary from the Michigan Department of Attorney General said in an email statement.

Peacock’s Detroit-based attorney, Sarah Prescott, said the complaint was likely leaked to the media. Prescott didn’t say who she thought leaked it, but said only Peacock, the AG’s office and health board members had copies of it.

“The number of people who had it is pretty small,” Prescott said, adding that Peacock didn’t leak it and she’s pretty sure the AG’s office didn’t.

According to the AG complaint there were three officers from the Charlevoix Police Department in the room who made no effort to maintain order and safety. The deputy chief of police could be seen “talking and laughing with some of the main hecklers in the room,” it states.

Prescott said the Charlevoix Police Department opened an investigation into the incidents after a complaint was filed by Peacock with that department, which has local jurisdiction.

“It’s in the hands of the law enforcement,” Prescott said, declining to comment on the case itself. “What needs to take place is everybody needs to do their job — the police, the board of health, the attorney general’s office.”

Peacock declined to comment, saying the case is part of an ongoing investigation.

Antrim County Commissioner Jarris Rubingh sits on the Board of Health. He voted in favor of a motion to rescind the mask order and leave masking decisions to parents and local schools, even though the health department attorney explained that the board was violating the Constitution by not upholding state laws.

The motion passed 6-1, with board Chair Karen Bargy voting “no.” Board member Shirley Roloff left the meeting before the vote was taken.

Rubingh denies seeing any aggressive or threatening behavior toward Peacock or health department staff at the meeting, though he said people were “passionate.”

“When you get excited about something you sometimes say things you later regret,” Rubingh said.

According to the complaint, social media posts, emails, voicemails and recordings of public meetings have been retained.

When asked about Peacock’s complaint filed with the AG’s office, Rubingh said it “seems a little strange to me that you would file a complaint against the people that you work for.”

Two Board of Health members have resigned since the controversial meeting took place.

Dave Bachelor, an Emmet County commissioner, wrote that he was stepping down “due to the current environment,” adding that career, family and health commitments require him to discontinue as a health board member.

David White, also an Emmet County commissioner, said he was resigning after much consideration.

“I have served almost three years and until recently it has been very rewarding,” White wrote, adding that it’s time for another commissioner with a fresh perspective to represent the county.

The two resignation letters were received through a Freedom of Information Act request. Neither Bachelor or White returned calls for comment.

Peacock stated she did not count the people in the library conference room where the meeting was held, but said the number likely breached the fire marshal’s order. Many also ignored masking and social distancing guidelines, she stated, which put everyone at risk of exposure.

The public called for Peacock’s resignation several times during the meeting, the complaint states, with one calling her a “criminal against humanity” and others accusing her of violations of the Nuremberg Code written post-World War II.

The OMA violation claim stems from an email Peacock states she and Meyerson got from health board member Rob Pallarito, an Otsego County commissioner, demanding that the mask order be rescinded immediately and that Peacock present the rescission to the board of health at the Sept. 7 meeting, according to the complaint.

The email statement was signed by Pallarito and four board members — Rubingh, Bachelor and Scott Hankins of Charlevoix — with a fifth member discussing the demand via phone and violating the OMA, which says all board business must be conducted in full view of the public, the complaint states.

“It was very clear from the discussion at the meeting and the alignment of the letter sent to Dr. Meyerson and myself after the order was issued that there was a great deal of discussion between some board members outside of the open meeting to bring this surprise action item to the meeting on 9/7/21 for a vote,” Peacock wrote.

The emailed statement was also posted on Facebook by Pallarito, as well as posts encouraging the public to “stand up to” Peacock and what he called her overreaching order, the complaint states.

Pallarito declined to comment.