BENZONIA — A local health officer this week asked for those sewing handmade masks to donate some to health departments.
Lisa Peacock, health officer for both Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, this week said she is grateful for those spending their time at home sewing cloth masks for others’ use.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered Michigan residents to wear some sort of mask or face covering anytime going out of the home and into an enclosed public space.
Peacock said some area residents — including health department clients — may not have access to cloth masks. This comes during a time when mask-wearing is important to control the spread of the disease, she said.
“The purpose of masking is containing our own respiratory droplets and protecting those around us,” Peacock said.
Health department officials can distribute cloth masks to their clients and members of the public should mask-makers continue to make and donate them to the agencies, she said.
“To those sewing, please continue to do so. We really, really need your help,” Peacock said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.