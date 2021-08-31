TRAVERSE CITY — School districts in six northern Michigan counties must approve and adopt policies requiring masks be worn indoors.
The public health order, which was released Friday by the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, means that any school district without a universal masking policy in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Leelanau and Otsego counties must now implement one.
That includes Alba, Bellaire, Benzie Central, Elk Rapids, Mancelona and Suttons Bay school districts, among others.
“It is clear within a reasonable degree of medical certainty that absent the implementation of proven preventative measures, increased incidents of school-based transmission of (COVID-19) are inevitable,” the letters stated.
That inevitability likely will lead to students being infected with COVID-19, students unknowingly transmitting the virus, and increased health risks for medically vulnerable staff and students, according to Medical Director Josh Meyerson and Health Officer Lisa Peacock. Both believe school-related cases with “increase sharply” without universal masking.
In early August, Meyerson and Peacock notified school district leaders in the six counties that they would monitor levels of transmission in the event that any preventative measures, such as mask wearing, would have to be “dialed up.” Between Aug. 3-27, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan reported 536 positive COVID-19 cases and nine deaths. During that same timeframe, the Benzie-Leelanau Health Department counted 131 positive cases and two deaths. Those figures mark increased cases by 425 percent and 274 percent, respectively.
All educational institutions and educational settings, which includes all schools as well as camps and childcare centers, must “immediately adopt a policy requiring universal masking indoors” regardless of vaccination status, the order states.
School districts such as Frankfort-Elberta, Glen Lake, Northport and Leland that already have universal mask mandates in place are unaffected.
“It helps validate the decisions we’ve already made as being in the best interest of student safety,” Leland Public School Superintendent Stephanie Long said. “That’s always our No. 1 concern. What can we do to the best of our ability to provide a safe learning environment so we can stay in person?”
Members of the Elk Rapids Public Schools Board of Education met Monday night to adopt a universal masking policy. ERPS trustees voted just last Wednesday to allow masking to be optional while strongly recommending masks be worn.
Elk Rapids Superintendent Julie Brown said she has three goals: keeping kids and staff safe, keeping students in school for face-to-face instruction, and following the science and data. Those align closely with the three goals Meyerson and Peacock laid out in their letter to the superintendents, which are keeping children healthy and in face-to-face learning, reducing the spread of COVID-19, and protecting the healthcare system to care for patients, she said.
Time and resources spent doing case investigations and contact tracing of positive school-associated cases put a strain on the public healthcare system during the last school year, which Meyerson and Peacock stated decreased the ability to contain community transmission.
The order is set to last until the transmission and case rates decline, or when a determination is made to scale the mandate back.
“If they still feel there’s a substantial risk to a community, then they have the right to keep the community at-large safe and keep our healthcare systems running,” Brown said.
Four commissioners from Antrim (Jarris Rubingh), Charlevoix (Scott Hankins), Emmet (Dave Bachelor) and Otsego (Robert Pallarito) counties feel differently, and questioned the order’s authority.
The foursome, which makes up half of the HDNW Board of Health, sent a letter to Meyerson and Peacock on Monday and said they do not agree with the “authoritarian edict” from the health department and that they were not consulted in the decision.
Bachelor, Hankins, Pallarito and Rubingh believe the “broad-sweeping mandate” revokes the rights of communities that have already made a decision on masking. They demanded the order be rescinded immediately and presented at the Sept. 7 board meeting.
“We feel it is a direct assault on the decisions made by the superintendents of the school districts whose pandemic protocols did not suit you,” the letter states.
Although Grand Traverse County is not affected by either health department orders, the Grand Traverse County Health Department is dealing with its own issues after GT County commissioners passed a resolution limiting the health department’s powers regarding masking and vaccinations. Without the ability to get guidance from the health department, Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees enacted the district’s own universal masking policy Aug. 20.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said the county resolution is “pretty black and white” and set a policy that is different from what other counties are doing, but he said any information from the health department is “definitely useful.”
“I know they’re doing everything they can, but they are obviously limited by what the county resolution allows to happen,” VanWagoner said.
The guidance released in the public health orders on Friday seemed helpful to some local school administrators.
Suttons Bay Superintendent Casey Petz said his district adopted a “strongly recommended but not required” masking policy before the orders were released. Petz said that was the “only defensible position” given that there were no clearcut mandates from any health organizations at the time.
Now, there is.
“This is a public health decision. This is about health and well being,” Petz said, adding that the health department has the rightful authority to make such a decision. “Is there a school district in the country that is capable of issuing such a comprehensive approach to why we’re doing something?”
Trying to navigate and put together a masking policy was unlike any other policy a district or board has been tasked with putting together, Petz said.
“This is not as simple as ‘Put a mask on’ and then call it good,” he said. “This is insanely complicated when you have to drill down toward individual situations. That level of complexity is not something that suits school boards.”