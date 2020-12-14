GAYLORD — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan expects to receive 975 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine later this week, Health Officer Lisa Peacock confirmed.
The two-shot series is enough to vaccine 487 people if it is the only shipment the health department receives. HDNW — which shares the same leadership as the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department — is one of the few health departments in the state with the capacity to manage ultra-cold storage necessary for the vaccine.
"We will be coordinating with our partner health departments in northern Michigan to ensure equitable distribution plans," Peacock said in an email.
HDNW has jurisdiction over Otsego, Emmet, Antrim and Charlevoix counties.