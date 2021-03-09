TRAVERSE CITY — Rising positive COVID-19 cases among students have concerns rising among health department and school district officials.
Traverse City West Senior High School experienced a sharp spike in the last two weeks as 14 positive school-associated cases were announced. District officials reported multiple positive cases four times in the last 10 days — four on Feb. 26, three on March 1, three on March 5 and two on March 7.
Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer and director at the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said they have traced cases to several sleepovers, parties, gatherings and other things that “teenage kids are going to do.” The in-school mitigation efforts are working, she said.
Hirschenberger reported that — from Feb. 1 through Monday — 173 people from West Senior High were told to quarantine and 19 more were in isolation. Those numbers drop to 36 in quarantine and five in isolation as of Tuesday. Most of those are students, Hirschenberger said, as nearly 80 percent of TCAPS staff have been vaccinated and are no longer required to quarantine after a possible exposure.
Despite the jump in cases, West Senior High was not listed as an outbreak site by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The MDHHS defines a school outbreak as having two or more confirmed positives on school grounds during a person’s infection period.
Health officials have clarified that an outbreak is not automatically declared even if several students from the same school test positive. If the COVID-positive students have no potential contact between each other in school and were exposed to the virus outside of school, then an outbreak designation is not necessarily warranted. Instead, the positive cases are attributed to community spread.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said several “isolated incidents can add up to quite a few at one time.”
VanWagoner said the community has to stay vigilant. The measures in place in school are working, and VanWagoner said the focus needs to be on doing the “right things” outside of school to keep school open and sports going.
VanWagoner said it is not necessarily about “where you go, it’s about what you do when you’re there.”
“All of that can easily be taken away again,” VanWagoner said. “Let’s not have a 50-person bonfire here over the next couple of months that could end up as a super-spreader.”
Health department officials are also seeing problems with accurate contact tracing efforts and a lack of testing.
Hirschenberger said some children do not want to disclose the other students with whom they have been in contact because they don’t want their friends to be forced into quarantine. She said some people, despite presenting symptoms, are not getting tested because they don’t want their sports season to end or to ruin their spring break.
“Our contact tracing is only as good as the honesty with which people are presenting to us,” Hirschenberger said. “We can’t stress enough how important it is for people to tell us who they’ve been around so we can do the appropriate contact tracing and quarantining.”
Rachel Sheppard, who has a son at West Middle and a daughter at West Senior High, has been in favor of in-person instruction from the beginning — but only if it can be done safely. She questioned the safety of being in school when she learned that her son was told to quarantine five days after he was exposed.
Sheppard said she is not entirely confident in the health department’s ability to accurately pinpoint exposures and inform everyone who needs to be informed.
“These are daily notifications,” Sheppard said. “I’m just wondering why some of these safety protocols aren’t staying in place.”
West Middle School remains on the MDHHS list of ongoing outbreaks after 13 of the school’s 16 positive cases have been identified since Jan. 7. Also on the list of ongoing outbreaks are high schools at Benzie, Elk Rapids and Suttons Bay as well as Lakeland Elementary School.
The Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District announced its first positive case since Feb. 18, this one at the Career-Tech Center. Kalkaska Public Schools officials reported two positive cases Monday, bringing the district’s total to 33 for the school year. Leland Public School and Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools also reported new cases within the last week.