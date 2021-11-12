TRAVERSE CITY — A northern Michigan health department reported a pediatric COVID-19-associated death as part of a persisting surge in which young people have had the highest rates of infection.

The latest on COVID-19 Continuing coverage of COVID-19 and its impact. If you have a question about the novel coronavirus pandemic and haven't been able to find an a…

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan on Friday announced the first pediatric COVID-19-associated death within its four counties — Antrim, Emmet, Otsego and Charlevoix. According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, this is the first pediatric death in the Grand Traverse region.

The statement from the health department did not specify which county the death took place in.

“Each COVID-19 death is heart-wrenching, but the loss of a child is a tragic and stark reminder of the difficult circumstances we are in throughout our county, state and nation,” said Health Officer Lisa Peacock and Medical Director Dr. Josh Meyerson in a joint statement. “Right now, we are seeing younger people getting sick and some require hospitalization. Every person lost to this virus, young or old, leaves a hole in the fabric of our communities.”

Between Tuesday and Friday, Antrim County reported 55 new COVID cases, Charlevoix reported 61 new cases, Otsego reported 107 new cases and Emmet reported 71 new cases, according to data from the health department.

Average cases per day and positivity rates in northern Michigan counties have been steadily rising since September when students began going back to school in person. Many more young people have been contracting the virus and getting sick in this recent surge than previous surges, said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director at District Health Department No. 10.

On Tuesday, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Munson Healthcare moved to its pandemic response plan stage “red” due to high positivity rates across the region and stresses on the health care system’s operations. Munson is likely to stay in “red” until those factors lighten, said Dianne Michalek, chief of marketing and communications at Munson.

“It’s unknown as to where the surge is going to go,” Michalek said. “But what we do know ... is that this surge that we’re in has lasted longer and been a little bit more difficult to manage than the previous two surges we saw in the spring and the fall of last year.”

There were 95 COVID patients across the Munson Healthcare system as of Friday, 50 of which are at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

In stage red, Munson will prioritize COVID-19 care, scale back its other services and adjust its hours of operation as needed.

“We’re just bracing ourselves and making sure that we have the right amount of flexibility to shift resources to the highest areas of need as we determine them each day,” Michalek said.

Grand Traverse County has seen about 338 new cases since Nov. 4, according to county health department data. The current 7-day case average in Grand Traverse County is 57, up from 37 in October, and there were 1,299 active cases as of Friday evening.

The Grand Traverse region as a whole has a 20.5 percent positive test rate, according to the MI Safe Start Map. Crawford and Montmorency counties have the highest positivity rates in the region at 29.1 and 29.7 percent, respectively.

Health care officials are hopeful the recent approval and recommendation of booster shots and the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, will prevent further pediatric deaths and slow the rate of infection in northern Michigan communities.

There is no official data on vaccine clinic attendance among 5- to 11-year-olds, but Meyerson said anecdotally in an interview on Thursday vaccine clinics in northern Michigan seem to be filling with parents and kids eager to get those younger populations vaccinated.

“There’s some pent-up demand there from parents who’ve waited a long time for this opportunity to protect their children,” Meyerson said. “And the initial clinics did fill up pretty quickly.”

However, the eagerness to get kids vaccinated is not seen all over northern Michigan.

Morse said that, while many in her health department’s coverage area seem to be getting booster shots, there has not been a huge turnout at vaccine clinics for younger kids.

“Kids do die from COVID, and I know it’s not a huge number but, if that’s your child, that’s devastating,” Morse said. “Kids end up in the hospital, in the ICU and right around 50 percent to just over 50 percent of those kiddos in Michigan have no pre-existing conditions.”

Even with vaccinations, the risk of infection and illness is still there; the Delta variant has caused more breakthrough cases in the vaccinated populations in the recent surge. Morse said that, during holiday celebrations, people should avoid attending large gatherings.

“Those that are vaccinated should not just assume that they’re 100 percent protected,” Morse said. “We definitely want people to live life and enjoy friends and family, but (people) may want to look at having kind of a core group of friends and family, like we’ve encouraged in the past.”