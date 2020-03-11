TRAVERSE CITY — The state has confirmed two cases of COVID-19; locally, one person is being monitored, according to a District Health Department #10 statement.
The department is recommending prevention strategies, like hand washing and "social distancing" — which means staying home when you are sick and maintaining extra distance between people, up to six feet, when possible at gatherings and meetings. The department is not recommending widespread closures or cancellations at this time, the statement read.
Michigan's two confirmed cases are located in Wayne and Oakland counties in the southeast part of the state, and both people are hospitalized, the statement read. Health District #10 has tested three people in the region, with three negative results. They also have monitored two people considered "medium-risk." One person is already past the 14-day window and another is currently being monitored.
For most people, the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.