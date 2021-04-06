TRAVERSE CITY — Swirling rumors about a shift back to virtual education were grounded in fact in less than an hour on Monday.
Text message chimes, email alerts and the occasional ring of a phone were all about one thing.
Parents and their children confined to their cars and waiting in the hour-long line for a rapid COVID-19 test at Traverse City Central High School started to hear whispers around 5 p.m. that teaching and learning was going back to remote. By 6 p.m., the announcement was made.
Grand Traverse County Health Department officials directed all Grand Traverse County school districts to move middle and high school classes back online until April 12. Elementary classes will remain in person. The news broke a little more than 12 hours before classes were set to resume after spring break.
Scout Russell, a 16-year-old sophomore at Central High, wasn’t the least bit surprised by the news.
“I can name, just off the top of my head, dozens of people I know who were traveling,” she said.
Russell said she had an “uneasy feeling” coming back from spring break, so she feels the move back to virtual is the right choice, at least for the week.
Russell’s father, James, saw the switch coming, too.
“They had so many cases before spring break,” he said. “I was surprised we didn’t close down before. It makes sense with everyone coming back from trips that they’re doing this.”
Grand Traverse County Medical Director Michael Collins said the increasingly high positivity rate, 15-16 percent, along with the record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations — 92 across the Munson Healthcare system — gave both health and school officials pause about returning to in-person education.
“It’s not to be trifled with,” Collins said. “All of those numbers are rising.”
Traverse City Area Public Schools, in partnership with the GT Health Department, ran the clinic where an estimated 700 people were tested for COVID-19. The number of positives was not available as of 9:30 p.m. Monday. If the positivity rate holds true, Collins said that will lead to more confirmed cases, more isolations and greater contact tracing that would result in more quarantines among students.
Cathy Stoddard and her son Jack, an eighth grader at Traverse City West Middle School, were among those in line Monday.
West Middle was one of 84 Michigan schools added to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service’s list of COVID-19 outbreak sites for school-associated cases along with West Senior High, Mancelona, Frankfort, Glen Lake, Leland and The Children’s House. Benzie, TC Central, Suttons Bay and Manton remained on the list of ongoing outbreaks.
Stoddard said it’s pretty clear Michigan is having a surge in cases.
“Whatever we can do to quell that, that’s what we need to do,” Stoddard said. “I don’t want to go backwards. So, it’s OK if we have to go virtual. We’ll get through it.”
Nick Celgarek, superintendent of Northwest Education Services, said all school districts have approved plans that direct them to follow the guidance of local health departments. The announcement Monday marks the first time local health department officials have given the directive to shut down in-person learning.
Ceglarek said North Ed, formerly the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, has worked in lockstep with medical professionals throughout the pandemic.
“Each area is a little different in how the virus is spreading or being contained,” Celgarek said. “We have to be mindful about what it is that we can do to support our community and making sure our students remain as safe as possible.”
Not all surrounding counties followed Grand Traverse’s suit.
Michelle Klein, director of personal health at the Benzie-Leelanau Health Department, said they are not recommending a shift back to virtual learning. Klein said they have seen a “smattering of cases” but not a spike as dramatic as in Grand Traverse.
“We know school is not the primary mode of transmission. It’s the socializing outside of school,” Klein said. “So being outside of school more is not necessarily a great benefit, and it could be detrimental.”
All health department officials are urging residents to get tested to help slow the spread of the virus as cases and hospitalizations spike. In response to the increasing cases, the MDHHS reinstated the standard 14-day quarantine for close contacts.
GT County Health Department and school district officials are set to meet Friday and review if the shutdown will continue past April 9.
“If there is no relief or even a worsening of what we’re seeing, ... that would be the kind of thing to make us think of going another week,” Collins said.
The TCAPS Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the health department’s order.