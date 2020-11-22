TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan medical centers have enough beds to take care of the accelerating number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, but the number of health care workers who are sick or have tested positive for the disease is taking its toll on staffing those beds.
Of the 1,200 nurses at Munson Medical Center, 68 were out on Friday because of a positive test or COVID-like symptoms. In all, about 200 employees were off sick or were quarantining across the nine-hospital Munson Healthcare system, Nefcy said.
“That is significantly impacting staffing levels at the hospital, everywhere from food services to environmental services to nursing,” said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare.
On Friday about 30 employees were off sick at the 202-bed McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey or are quarantining, though that number changes constantly, said Catherine Dewey, communications specialist.
Spectrum Health West Michigan had 40 people out this week after testing positive, according to statistics released by the hospital. Of the Spectrum system’s 31,000 employees, more than 700 tested positive since the pandemic began, said Darryl Elmouchi, president.
Like many of her peers, Sophy Jenkins is exhausted after picking up overtime shifts at Munson Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit for the past six weeks. The critical care nurse said the hospital is much better stocked with personal protection equipment for the current surge, but there isn’t a day that goes by that nurses aren’t able to pick up an extra shift, she said.
“We only have so many critical care nurses,” Jenkins said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen if it keeps increasing. We even have people coming out of retirement to help us.”
The challenges haven’t eased since pandemic’s onset in spring. In fact, the work seems harder, Jenkins said.
“It’s different than the last time,” she said. “It’s definitely heavier this time in terms of patients and the number of occupancy. And there’s not just more positives, but more people are more sick than the last time.”
Lisa Kitchens has been a nurse for seven years, five of those years working in Munson’s intensive care unit. She said she is used to patients dying, that it’s an important part of her job.
But a COVID death is different, and can be incredibly difficult, she said.
“These are the sickest patients I’ve ever cared for,” Kitchens said. “One of the hardest things that we’re concerned with is that many of these patients might not feel that bad, but yet they’re bordering on having to be intubated.”
Jenkins said for now she compartmentalizes her emotions connected to the pandemic; she’ll unpack her feelings later.
“I feel like I’m still just chugging along,” Jenkins said. “I’m too busy to really stop. I’m just picking up shifts every night, staying busy on it. Maybe if and when it slows down and I’m working less overtime hours, maybe I’ll be able to reflect on it. But for now it’s just full-steam ahead.”
The recent spike has positive cases doubling and tripling on a week to week basis, and those needing in-patient care is on the rise as well.
As of Friday there were 45 COVID-19 patients at the 442-bed Munson Medical Center, with a total of 80 in Munson system hospitals that are taking COVID patients — Traverse City, Charlevoix, Cadillac, Grayling, Manistee and Otsego Memorial hospitals. Nine of those patients are on ventilators.
Week over week, the number of people hospitalized with COVID increases by about 25 percent, Nefcy said.
“We are, at this point, managing,” Nefcy said. “If we start seeing a lot of influenza it would be a significant strain.”
Until October, Munson had one COVID unit, said Brian Lawson, communications director. When positive cases began ramping up Munson added a second unit, with a third staged and ready to go if needed, he said.
One unit is for those who need intermediate critical care; the other is for low acuity patients.
“If we needed to we could go up to 100 or more beds fairly easily,” Nefcy said.
Furloughs are no longer required for Munson staff and are being given on an elective basis, depending on daily staffing and COVID numbers, said Dianne Michalek, vice president of communications.
“We don’t have a large available pool of staff that we can redeploy,” Michalek said.
Munson Healthcare’s total number of employees decreased from 8700 to 8100 since last November, Lawson said. About half of those are positions that have been posted, but hospitals have not been able to fill, he said. The rest are from reductions over the summer because of permanent closures of some services, restructuring, or positions that were vacated and will not be refilled in the future, including 25 manager and above posts.
None of the eliminated positions were front-line nurses, Lawson said.
Nefcy dispelled a rumor that the hospital was allowing employees, including nurses, to work on the COVID units while infected with the coronavirus. Hospitals in North Dakota, a state that has one of the worst COVID mortality rates in the world, have employed such practices.
“If we know someone is positive for COVID they are sent home with pay,” Nefcy said. “We are not allowing any employee with COVID to work.”
A heartbreaking situation
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s top medical executive, spoke Thursday about the COVID surge across Michigan, which now has the fourth highest number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in the U.S., following Texas, California and Illinois.
California has four times the population of Michigan, Texas has three times as many, and Illinois has an estimated 2.7 million more residents than the Great Lakes State, according to U.S. Census figures.
“Our hospitals are close to being overwhelmed,” Khaldun warned.
As hospitals across the nation are swamped with the rising number of novel coronavirus cases and many face staffing shortages, some are expected to begin rationing care.
Munson is not one of them, but Nefcy said everyone should be having conversations with family members and health care workers about what kind of care they want if something should happen to them. It is a decision everyone should make for themselves outside the context of the pandemic, she said.
A ‘do-not-resuscitate’ order, which stops health care workers from doing CPR on a person, is different from an ‘advanced directive’ that outlines what care a person will receive if they can no longer make decisions for themselves because of illness or incapacity.
“Being on a ventilator can be difficult and intrusive,” she said. “It’s hard to make those decisions in a crisis.”
One of the hardest things for Nefcy to deal with has been people who come into hospitals and clinics and berate staff about having to follow the rules regarding masking, social distancing, limiting visitors and other measures that have been in place for months at all hospitals, including Munson.
“The whole community is stressed out,” Nefcy said. “The health community may be more stressed out. To have them have the added burden of being treated like that is heartbreaking.”
Among the shocking experiences for Jenkins are when COVID-19 patients have disagreed with their diagnosis.
“We’ve had our fair share of patients who can’t believe they got COVID, who’ve said it’s not real, you know, staring at us in our gear, in our masks, in disbelief that they’ve contracted the virus,” Jenkins said. “As nurses and health care workers, it’s exhausting and insulting.”
Jenkins is sick of the bad news phone calls and sick of the denial. It’s difficult to return to work shift after shift, each time to find her patients’ conditions have further deteriorated, she said.
“I never imagined in this career to not be trusted or taken seriously,” she said.
She said by the time the pandemic’s latest curve is bent, the losses will be many.
“I think it’s going to be really discouraging and really saddening to wonder how many of those cases could have been prevented,” she said.
Kitchens said she became a nurse because she wanted to take care of people, to take care of her community. But the community has a responsibility, too, she said.
“It’s very concerning to see people out and not taking precautions,” Kitchens said. “We’re all tired. We all want normal life again, but we need help from people so we can all get through this.”
The clinical picture
During the first spike in the spring there were a total of about 20 people hospitalized with the disease, Nefcy said. There are now more hospitalized patients, but fewer of them are being put on ventilators, she said.
“We learned in spring that once people were on a ventilator it was a much more serious situation,” Nefcy said, and resulted in a higher mortality rate. “If we can prevent people from going on a ventilator they do better.”
The care being given to COVID-19 patients is much different than it was in spring, she said. The disease is also milder across the country and around the world, though it is not known why, she said.
Doctors now are using Dexamethazone, a steroid, as well as humidified oxygen and BiPAP machines that deliver a higher level of oxygen in a less intrusive way and are preferable to intubation and a ventilator, Nefcy said.
The average length of stay is five to seven days for a non-intubated patient, Nefcy said. It is much longer for those who are intubated, she said.
Dr. Karen Denbesten is an infectious disease specialist and the director of infection prevention at Petoskey’s McLaren, where cases have averaged about 30 for a few weeks.
Denbesten is seeing a different picture with this surge. It is presenting differently than the first wave in the spring, she said. More patients showing up for treatment that seem to be sicker, with more “long-haulers” who experience subsequent fatigue and “brain fog” symptoms for weeks or even months.
“This one just seems so much bigger and heavier with no end in sight,” Denbesten said.
COVID-19 patients are cared for in two respiratory isolation units with a total of 30 beds, Dewey said. The hospital has about 50 critical care nurses, but all nurses have the skills to care for COVID patients, she said.
In all, the hospital has 1,400 employees now compared to 1,600 at the end of last year. Dewey said some were laid off, while other staff reductions were from a restructuring that has some hospital services delivered by outside companies. Employees are still working in those areas, but are no longer McLaren employees, she said.
The hospital is in daily contact with others in the region and has plans in place for all scenarios related to COVID, she said.
“We have a surge plan that allows us to grow our bed capacity, as long as we have staff for those beds,” Dewey said. “We are planning for everything.”
Elmouchi on Thursday said the Spectrum hospital system was conducting between 3,000 and 4,000 tests daily, sometimes as many of 5,000.
“The demand is truly incredible,” he said.
The concern is that so many tests will extend waiting times for results so long the information may become useless, he said. Some people may complete 14-day quarantines by the time they learn whether they tested positive.
About 25 percent of Spectrum’s patients are being treated for COVID and the hospital has opened 30 percent more intensive care unit beds to treat the growing number. But the number of staff off is stretching things to the limit, Elmouchi said.
Both Spectrum and Munson are deferring some elective surgeries that require inpatient stays.
Long-term care facilities, adult foster care homes and homes for the aged also are running short on staff as employees test positive or are quarantining.
Statewide as of Monday, 35 staff members who provided care for residents in these facilities have died from the disease, with the majority of deaths among employees in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties, MDHHS data shows. Another 8,684 have been infected.
“We did have a nursing home worker who was asymptomatic, brought it home and his wife passed away of the disease as a result,” said Kevin Ligness, spokesperson for SEIU Healthcare, a union representing healthcare workers. “That was in the first wave but it is definitely still a threat to staff and staffing levels.”
Staffing shortages aren’t just from infections, however, said Mara Robertson, administrator of Meadow Brook, a county-owned long-term care facility in Bellaire. They can also result from employees choosing not to work because of concerns about getting sick or infecting their families.
As of Friday, the facility had no current cases of COVID-19, Robertson said. She said she has not had to use staffing resources provided by the state.
In July, the MDHHS launched a Rapid Response Staffing Resources plan to assist the facilities. The program was expanded in September in advance of anticipated need, said spokesperson Lynn Sutfin. Thus far, MDHHS has not received requests from facilities in northern Michigan, Sutfin said.
