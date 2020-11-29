TRAVERSE CITY — Pammy Tinsley has acute myeloid leukemia, a disease in which cancer cells invade the bone marrow.
“What they do is crowd out my ability to create platelets and white cells that help you fight disease,” said Tinsley, who was diagnosed in 2017.
After a remission, her leukemia came back in June. Her high-risk status likely will make her an early candidate for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Tinsley has concerns that the vaccine was rushed, but said if her doctor says she should get it, she will.
“I’m not worried about getting it,” she said.
She is worried about not seeing another Thanksgiving.
Three pharmaceutical manufacturers — Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca — announced in the past several days they are seeking federal emergency use authorization to begin distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
Once authorization is given by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the companies will begin deploying vaccines within 24 to 48 hours, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
But it could be several more months before the vaccine is widely available.
“We really are anticipating not enough vaccination supply during the first month or so to get it out to those who qualify,” said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare.
Munson is set to receive one of the first batches of 975 vaccines from Pfizer once it is approved, Nefcy said.
The vaccine will be distributed in three phases, according to the Michigan COVID-19 vaccination plan. Limited doses will be available in the first phase and will be given to health care workers likely to be exposed to the virus, including nurses, emergency medical technicians, pharmacy staff and school nurses, followed by people 65 years and older who are high risk because of underlying conditions.
In the second phase, when a large number of vaccines will likely meet demand, doses will be given to essential workers and high-risk populations, according to the state plan. In the third phase, when demand for the vaccine slows, it will be available for the general population.
Tinsley’s leukemia had her wearing a mask, washing her hands and staying away from people long before COVID-19. Even so, she is OK with not being the first in line for the vaccine, saying health care workers and elderly people should get it first.
“I’m not going to panic because I’m not one of the first people to get it,” Tinsley said.
That doesn’t mean she isn’t afraid of getting COVID-19, or the flu or pneumonia, she said.
“That scares me more than anything in the world — not being able to breathe,” Tinsley said.
Putting distribution plans in place
Vaccinations will be distributed through a network of health departments, hospitals, tribal health centers, pharmacies, schools and more, according to the state’s vaccination plan.
But Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said distribution plans have not yet been finalized.
“Everything at this point is tentative and we are waiting for that guidance,” Peacock said. “We’ve provided input when asked and we are doing lots of internal planning to ensure that when we get the vaccine, we are able to distribute it quickly.”
During the first phase of distribution, the plan will be focused on keeping the health care system functioning and protecting the vulnerable, Peacock said.
Health departments have had lots of practice with community flu clinics and community COVID testing clinics, Peacock said.
“We’ve scoped out, and we’re connecting with our community partners and getting ready at this point,” she said.
The front-runner for the first phase of the rollout seems to be the Michigan-based Pfizer, whose vaccine must be stored at an ultra-low temperature: -70 degrees Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit).
Given those storage and handling limitations, Peacock said the first phase of vaccines will be distributed by hospitals and health departments that can handle those unique logistics.
According to a distribution fact sheet put out by Pfizer, its frozen vials will come in thermal shippers that use dry ice to keep them at the required temperature for up to 10 days. Once the vaccine is received it can be stored in ultra-low temperature freezers for up to six months or kept in the shipper with fresh dry ice for up to 15 days, according to Pfizer.
It can also be stored for up to five days at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. Once thawed, the vaccine cannot be refrozen.
The Moderna vaccine is apt to be the one more widely available to the public during the second phase, Peacock said. It can be stored at higher temperatures and ordered in smaller volumes, making it easier to distribute through pharmacies, medical practices and community clinics, she said.
All three of the front-runner vaccines require two doses given three and four weeks apart, with full protection coming at about six weeks after the first dose. Research has suggested that about 70 percent of the population will have to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, the point at which enough people are immune to reduce the likelihood of infection for those who are not.
That may take until May, according to federal officials.
RNA messengers
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are messenger RNA vaccines, meaning that once they are injected they program the cells to produce a fragment of the virus, which then stimulates the immune system to respond and fight it off, Nefcy said.
“All the vaccine does is prompt your immune system to recognize the virus,” Nefcy said.
Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for BLDHD, District Health Department of Northwest Michigan and District Health Department No. 10, said he’s heard of concerns about side effects might keep people from returning for the second dose needed to develop immunity.
“Certainly you know just about any time you get an injection in your arm, soreness, redness and swelling at the injection site is a fairly common complaint,” Meyerson said. “I think often with vaccines in general people can feel either a little tired or achy.”
Fever or low-grade fever also could follow, he said.
“When you get an injection with the vaccine, your body is making an immune response,” Meyerson said. “So the same way it responds to infections that are given naturally, this is your body responding and making antibodies. That’s an inflammatory response. It’s a sign that your body is responding to that vaccine, and making antibodies and doing what we want it to do — give you protection.”
The vaccine should be given even to those people who’ve been known to have COVID-19, as recent reports have shown some people are getting infected more than once.
“One of the things we don’t know about the coronavirus is how long the immunity lasts,” Nefcy said.
Neither is the long-term efficacy of the vaccines known as they are still very early in their phase three trials. Most vaccines take years to develop before they are approved, with trials determining how long they are effective.
Many vaccines have a 10-year booster, such as tetanus and pertussis, and it is not known whether these will, Nefcy said.
But the data and efficacy rates are encouraging so far.
Meyerson said the various COVID-19 vaccines are going through the typical approval process through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It’s simply happening much faster because of the urgency of the ongoing pandemic, he said.
“They’re still going to go through the same process that all vaccines go through before we start putting them in people’s arms,” Meyerson said.
While some people are concerned that the vaccine is not safe because it was developed so quickly, Nefcy said whether to get it is something people will have to decide for themselves.
“It’s a balance,” Nefcy said. “This disease is killing people and there are some long-term effects. I do think the vaccines are safe, but people will have to figure out the risk-benefit ratio for themselves.”
Many health care providers require up-to-date immunization records and most, including Munson, require an annual flu shot for all employees, Nefcy said. It is too early to say whether the health care system will require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination, she said.