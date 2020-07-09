TRAVERSE CITY — Health care and business experts across Michigan said they believe the state is at a critical "tipping point" — on the precipice of losing ground gained in the COVID-19 battle by enduring months of lockdown.
A resurgence would wipe it all away, they argue.
"It would be a shame to lose all of the progress we've made because of that hard work," said Ed Ness, president and chief executive officer for Munson Healthcare.
Ness is among those who serve on the pandemic-related Michigan Economic Recovery Council's health care advisory group, as well as a member of a statewide coalition of health care and business leaders who "rang alarm bells" this week about the latest trends in COVID-19 cases.
Steady declines in case growth between April and early June have given way to continued increases during the last several weeks.
Health officials reported rising case levels are increasingly among younger residents, particularly those in their 20s. Statistics show those in their 20s are nearly four times the levels of those in their 60s and two-and-a-half times higher than for those in their 40s or 50s.
McKenna Erickson of Target Point Research said the coalition of health care and business leaders conducted a recent poll of 1,000 state residents that showed disconcerting trends in attitudes about the pandemic.
She said 40 percent of participants said they currently are less concerned than a month ago about COVID-19; that figure climbed to 50 percent among those who live in the Traverse City region, Erickson said.
"Folks across the board, regardless of where they were a month ago, are starting to loosen up," she said.
Erickson also pointed to how survey participants indicated a greater level of compliance to mask-wearing requirements because it meant following rules, rather than because they believed it would be medically beneficial to themselves or others.
And all the while the confirmed case numbers keep climbing.
Health officials across northern Michigan announced 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday since the day prior. Eight new cases were reported in Grand Traverse County and five new cases in Leelanau County, state and local data shows.
Single new cases also were announced for both Charlevoix and Emmet counties.
There now are 673 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 45 reported deaths across the 17 counties that make up the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Region 7 — the northern Lower Michigan area.
MDHHS officials on Thursday announced 446 new cases statewide, along with nine additional deaths. That brings the state's totals to more than 67,600 cases and more than 6,000 deaths, statistics show.
Ness said that while the state's rate of new deaths and the case fatality rate — the rolling 30-day average — has been declining since May, that could be apt to change given recent risky behaviors reported across the state and summer temperatures have warmed; more young people getting sick now will eventually mean more people of all ages eventually falling ill, he said.
"The young folks who have the disease may be OK, but they visit their parents or grandparents who may be at higher risk," Ness said.
Those secondary infections are of greater medical concern because older people with other health problems will be less tolerant of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, he said.
Ness said that's why it's critically important for recommended hygiene behaviors — mask wearing, hand washing and physical distancing — to be maintained and avoid putting at risk progress made, especially across northern Michigan where the re-opening is further along than downstate. The state must "get in front of this" before it's too late, he said.
"The reality is until we have a vaccine ... these prudent infection control precautions are what we have," Ness said.
Gerry Anderson, DTE Energy executive chairman, said much the same. He has helped to spearhead the coalition of health care and business leaders to this week implore Michiganders to go back to taking COVID-19 seriously.
"When we see things beginning to move in the wrong direction here in Michigan ... we need to watch and not allow what other states have," Anderson said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke Thursday in Lansing. Among her comments, she said human behavior will determine which direction Michigan goes as the pandemic continues.
Coronavirus case counts are rising in 38 states, and the nation as a whole has been shattering single-day records for new confirmed cases. In six states representing one-third of the economy — Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Texas — governors are reversing reopening plans. Reopening efforts are on pause in 15 other states.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.