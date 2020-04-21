TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County commissioners will discuss whether to provide hazard pay to first responders at a special meeting Wednesday.
Discussion on hazard pay for sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers, 9-1-1 dispatchers, fire fighters, health department and department of public works employees was tabled last week.
Some commissioners said previously they support hazard pay, while others have made the comparison between county employees and the protective gear they have access to, and those who work retail jobs and are equally at risk.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia requested the issue be on the agenda for discussion.
“I think that all essential workers — grocery store workers and gas station workers — deserve hazard pay,” Commissioner Betsy Coffia said in a phone interview Monday.
“We as a county are not the employer of those workers. We are the employer of first responders. This community relies on our first responders and we need to recognize that.”
Board Chairman Rob Hentschel said Monday he planned to consider whatever options County Administrator Nate Alger brought to the board. Discussion on the issue is likely to extend into the Board’s regular meeting April 29, he said.
“We have employers like Munson laying off workers,” Hentschel said, in a phone interview Monday. “I am open, though, to having the discussion.”
Union representative Nate Lentz, of the Grand Traverse Deputy Sheriffs Association, said he gathered information on hazard pay from the Michigan Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council.
Six counties — Huron, Leelanau, Mason, Muskegon, Macomb and Oakland — and three state departments are either providing law enforcement with hazard pay or are in negotiations to do so, he said.
The Michigan State Police, for example, is paying troopers an additional $750 per paycheck or $1,500 per month in hazard pay.
Commissioners will also discuss Alger’s annual performance review.
The special meeting will meet remotely and begins at 8 a.m. April 22. A link to join can be found at grandtraversecounty.civicweb.net.
