TRAVERSE CITY — Some Grand Traverse County law enforcement and corrections officers are getting $1,000 in hazard pay, though it’s unclear if officials will approve federal CARES Act funds for employees in other departments.
Commissioners spent about two hours talking over which employees either qualified for — or deserved — hazard pay at a special meeting Wednesday.
A resolution to make the one-time $1,000 payments to 110 sheriff department employees narrowly passed 4-3. Commissioners Betsy Coffia, Bryce Hundley, Gordie La Pointe and Chairman Rob Hentschel voted in favor and Ron Clous, Brad Jewett and Addision “Sonny” Wheelock voted against.
A similar resolution passed 5-1 earlier this month, which directed County Administrator Nate Alger to give the one-time payments to 44 deputies, 32 corrections officers, 9 detectives, 17 officers in leadership positions and 4 seasonal deputies, if he could secure federal reimbursement.
Wheelock was absent and Clous was the lone no-vote Sept. 18, citing the county’s other 300 employees. He later seconded a motion by Coffia, directing staff to research which other employees might qualify.
On Wednesday, Alger presented that research and Clous made clear he was against spending taxpayer money on hazard pay, with the full understanding it came from the federal government and not local coffers.
“I tell you, I’m at risk here just with my blood pressure going up,” Clous said. “Listening to how we’re taking government employees, who are going to offer government monies, to give to government employees. And leave the private sector right out of it.”
Alger explained the CARES Act funds were a tool available to municipal employers and by approving hazard pay and applying for the reimbursement, the county would be making use of that tool. The funds would have to be paid out first, and then the application submitted to the U.S. Treasury for reimbursement, he said.
“Its obvious from our review of the changes in the CARES Act requirement that the governments want this funding to be used,” Alger said. “I believe we can submit a request for reimbursement for pay for certain employees who have either experienced a significant increase in workload or have experienced an increased hazard due to potential exposure to the coronavirus.”
Commissioners Jewett and Wheelock, who, like Clous are business owners, each expressed support for paying overtime to hourly workers who worked more than 40 hours a week.
They also expressed skepticism about approving hazard pay for additional employees. Wheelock questioned whether county employees were being put at risk and Jewett pointed to the county’s low infection rate.
Jewett inquired about reimbursement rules and said on Sept. 21, the county reported 397 positive cases, 100 of which were active, putting the infection rate at .4 percent of the population and .1 percent, respectively.
“I’m not trying to take way from COVID and the damage and destruction it has caused some communities, but we have been very fortunate that our community has not seen some of that damage and destruction, like some of the communities in southeast Michigan or New York or other various hot spots,” Jewett said.
Commissioners Hundley and Coffia supported expanding the CARES Act reimbursement application to include additional county employees, with Coffia specifically focusing her comments on health department workers.
County Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger supported Coffia’s position with vigor.
“Health department staff were the first, first responders and for some reason that document doesn’t recognize public health as first responders. I can’t change that,” Hirschenberger said. “But I will say that we have been in it since February and staff here would qualify under both descriptions that Nate has presented.”
Many health department staff are salaried workers, do not receive overtime pay and often have worked 80 hour weeks, Hirschenberger said. Animal Control and medical examiners, which are both within the health department, are face-to-face with the public just like patrol deputies are, she said.
“We are talking 12- to 14-hour days, seven days a week, for at least the first 100 days straight with no time off,” she said. “We don’t go home until our work is done. The case investigation, the contact tracing, it is in large part to their hard work that we have mitigated a lot of additional cases in our community.”
A series of motions, half motions, prospective motions followed, with commissioners ultimately deciding to direct Alger and county staff to gather more information to present at an upcoming meeting.
The first responder hazard pay must be paid out by Sept. 30 to qualify for federal reimbursement; additional reimbursement options run through the end of the year, Alger said.
