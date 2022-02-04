TRAVERSE CITY — Blistering 15-degree cold and eddies of snow whipped around six protesters who stood on the roadside near Copper Ridge Surgery Center on Thursday morning.

Their signs read “No Jabs for Jobs” and “Last Year’s Heroes, This Year’s Unemployed.” All refused to provide their names, but they made the purpose of their protest clear: some of them had recently been fired.

A federal rule requiring health care workers to be vaccinated kicked into effect on Jan. 27, forcing health care facilities across the nation to make layoffs. The mandate survived a vetting by a conservative-majority Supreme Court; however, fired employees — who have had access to the vaccine for more than year — believe their firings were unjust, and that the mandate should be viewed as illegal.

Some drivers honked and cheered as they passed. Others stopped to roll down their windows and ask, “What side are you on?”

The protesters said some of them had been fired from Copper Ridge, while others were there in support. Those who had been fired said they had pursued a religious exemption as a way to keep their job, but that Copper Ridge would not allow it.

“They wouldn’t accommodate us when they could have,” said one protester. “There are people who work here and also at Munson. They kept their job at Munson but they got fired from Copper Ridge.”

The protesters said they couldn’t estimate how many employees had been fired.

Copper Ridge Surgery Center referred questions to the company’s communications director. The company is affiliated with Munson Healthcare, but is not directly owned by the regional health care nonprofit. Copper Ridge’s communications director did not return a call requesting comment Thursday.

Munson Medical Center Communications Manager Brian Lawson clarified that the hospital system is separate from its affiliates.

“Munson Healthcare’s process for offering and reviewing COVID-19 vaccine exemptions was specific to MHC’s unique needs and work environment and applied only to providers and staff directly employed by Munson Healthcare,” Lawson said.

The protesters directed questions to Noah Hurwitz, who is an employment and labor attorney based out of Ann Arbor. They declined to answer whether they intended to sue the medical facility for obeying the federal order.

Hurwitz said he represents group of individuals related to the Copper Ridge Surgery Center. He’s also representing other groups statewide, including 200 former employees of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, as well as employees of Whirlpool and Carhartt. Hurwitz said he is representing 8 workers associated with Copper Ridge, but didn’t confirm if they were former employees.

Should Copper Ridge not rehire the fired employees, Hurwitz said they would likely seek their day in court.

“If they don’t fix the situation we are going to file a lawsuit,” Hurwitz said.

Should that occur, Hurwitz said his clients’ complaint would focus on the surgery center’s unwillingness to accept a religious waiver for the vaccine, rather than on the legality of the federal mandate itself. Hurwitz will argue that the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on religion, requires the exemption. Hurwitz said he also will argue his clients’ beliefs are sincere, and Copper Ridge is not in a position to determine that they aren’t.

“At that point it’s just a ridiculous position for the company to take when somebody has these religious objections,” said Hurwitz. “When that happens the employee is absolutely entitled to an exemption.”

Hurwitz said some of his clients have never been vaccinated for any disease, while others had had other routine vaccinations — like those administered at a young age for the flu or for measles — but objected only to COVID-19 vaccines.

Appearing on “Fox and Friends” last Friday, Hurwitz said clients he’s representing are being interviewed for 15 minutes, after which companies have been making judgment calls on the sincerity of their beliefs.

“Nothing says more about my clients’ religious convictions than the simple fact that they were willing to be terminated for them,” Hurwitz said.

Many religious officials, including Pope Francis, have called for their followers to become vaccinated as an act of love to others. Regional religious leaders, including United Methodist Bishop David Alan Bard, have said their tradition does not provide much support for religious waivers.

Locally, Munson representatives have said about 10 percent of the hospital system’s workforce has had religious waivers approved.

For other area health care facilities, last week saw scores of departures for staff who refused to come in compliance with the mandate. Some 40 employees left Charlevoix’s Grandvue Medical Care Facility.