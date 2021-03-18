TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County will continue to use the Northwestern Michigan College Hagerty Center as a mass vaccination site until the end of June.
Use of the site had been set to finish at the end of April, leaving the Grand Traverse County Health Department searching for another site even as eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine is set to open up to anyone more than 16 years old early next month.
County Administrator Nate Alger gave an update on the partnership with NMC at Wednesday’s regular Board of Commissioners meeting.
“It’s wonderful,” Alger said of the extended use of the center. “It’s a great gesture. It’s been a great partnership and we’re doing a lot of good work there.”
Vicki Cook, NMC’s vice president of finance and administration, said that when the partnership started in January it was to be revisited to see if the center had events scheduled that would prevent the ability to hold clinics there. But COVID-19 restrictions have kept events off the books, she said.
“We’re very glad to be able to partner with the health department and provide a place for people to get the vaccine,” Cook said. “The more people who get the vaccine, the safer we are.”
The current partnership will be revisited in May or June and may be extended based on events scheduled for July, Cook said.
Senior nursing students from NMC have been volunteering in the vaccination effort at the Hagerty Center since early this month after the health department contacted NMC seeking help; a total of 32 students will participate through April 20.
The students, whose educational experience has been dominated by COVID-19 over the last year or so, are giving vaccines, helping with paperwork, educating people and monitoring them for reactions to the vaccine.
Set to graduate in six weeks, the students are also getting a good taste of community nursing, said Amy Trouslot, NMC nursing instructor.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” Trouslot said. “For them it’s really been the icing on the cake. They’re contributing and they get to be a part of the solution.”
Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer and director at the GTCHD, said 3,150 vaccines — a mix of first and second doses — are being administered at the center this week.
The county board also approved the purchase of Qualtrics Software that integrates online scheduling with a screening, prioritization and registration process that is easier for the public to use. People can fill out the screening tool once and be automatically placed on a waiting list to be contacted when its their turn.
As the vaccine becomes available to everyone, the software allows for smoother scheduling that takes up less staff time, Hirschenberger said.
Early on the county was only scheduling appointments for the number of vaccines that were received, with a link with available appointments opening up every Monday and filling up in less than five minutes.
Alger said it’s not that the process wasn’t effective.
“The problem is there was a lot of stress involved in trying to get an appointment,” Alger said.
The software, which has been partially in use for a few weeks, has a price tag of $31,375 that includes six months of technical support. Hirschenberger said the bulk of vaccinations will be hopefully be given in that time frame. If not, the county can purchase another six months, she said.
The software is being paid for with a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID Michigan Immunizations Supplemental grant.