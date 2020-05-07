TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Economic Development donated personal protective equipment supplies in the region and throughout the state, according to a release.
GTED is the commercial investment organization for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
The PPE went to healthcare professionals, other first responders and the military in Michigan.
Earlier this month, GTED provided masks to Munson Healthcare hospitals in Traverse City and Charlevoix. The organization donated surgical and KN-95 masks to the Grand Traverse Band tribal government and sent a shipment to employees of the tribal casinos.
“The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians through Grand Traverse Economic Development company, working closely with the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association, are very pleased to provide the gift of some hard to find medical grade, FDA CE certified 3-ply medical masks and FDA CE certified KN-95 masks,” GTED CEO Roger Stull said in a statement.
GTED delivered PPE in the Detroit area on May 1. Drop-off locations included Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Detroit police precincts and other healthcare locations.
