ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Casinos is temporarily closing all of its casinos and hotels — except for 100 Tower rooms — because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made after the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Tribal Council met for a majority of the day on Monday, according to Grand Traverse Resort & Spa Public Relations Manager Caroline Rizzo.
The closure began at 5 p.m. Monday.
"Big measures are being taken," Rizzo said.
"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at any of our properties, we will be closing our casinos and hotels ... until further notice," Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos CEO Michael Schrader said in the release.
The tribal-operated casinos in northern Michigan announced they would be suspending operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hours after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed state-run casinos did the same for state-run gaming facilities.
In the release from Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos, Schrader said all casino employees at Turtle Creek Casino in Williamsburg and Leelanau Sands Casino in Peshawbestown "will be placed on leave status and fully compensated, and a deep clean of the facilities will be conducted."
"Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos and the Grand Traverse Band remain unified in the protection of our guests, employees and their families, our tribal community, as well as the many vendors we utilize in our operations," Tribal Chairman Thurlow "Sam" McClellan said in the same release.
The only room service available during the closure of GT Resorts will be pizza from The Den, which opened operations on Friday. All other amenities are closed.
Two convenience stores near the casinos, Eagletown in Peshawbestown and Turtle Creek in Williamsburg, will remain open.
The announcement that tribal-operated casinos in northern Michigan would be suspending operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic came hours after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed state-run casinos. According to a release from the governor, all "restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas and casinos" would close as of 3 p.m.
The Little River Casino Resort in Manistee, owned and operated by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, sent an email release shortly before noon on Monday it would "be voluntarily closing temporarily to do our part in support of Tribal, State and National closures and in the best interests of our team members, guests and community."
As per Whitmer's order, restaurants and bars closed at 3 p.m. March 16 and "the Resort and Hotel will initiate a full closing of its operations at midnight" on March 17. The release added that the Trading Post convenience store will remain open.
The Band intends to re-open Little River Casino Resort on March 30, according to the release, "pending any unforeseen circumstances." LRCR said if will continue to compensate employees during the two-week closure.
