TRAVERSE CITY — Darnell Ross wishes the rest of the world had a better understanding of the logistics of being homeless.
Especially now, when both Jubilee House and Safe Harbor are closing in an attempt to stave off the novel coronavirus.
“If I get it, then I get it,” Ross said, reaching into the pocket of his navy blue hoodie and pulling out a small container of clear gel.
“I just live my day. But I do carry hand sanitizer.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Ross was keeping to his regular schedule: Wake up early at his campsite just off the Old Men’s Trail in the Commons, take the bus to the transfer station, get another bus to Speedway gas station for a cup of coffee, and then either walk or take a bus to Jubilee House on Washington Street.
Then, hope they’re serving macaroni and cheese for lunch, his favorite.
Earlier this year, at the request of the City Council, Father Jim Perra said Jubilee House, a mission of Grace Episcopal Church, moved to the parish hall and expanded hours.
But on Thursday afternoon, organizer Glenda Andrews made an announcement. One of the only remaining day-service places in Grand Traverse County for those with no where else to go, was closing on Friday.
Those gathered, mostly men, responded with sighs and groans.
And then a round of applause.
Andrews has cooked meals for the community, and connected people with resources, for years, Perra explained.
Perra is new, hired in February as parish rector, and he said Thursday he’s scrambling to come up with an alternative gathering place.
“I know I’m talking to a reporter, but I have to say it — despite what may be their best intentions, the efforts of our civic leaders at various levels of our government have been too little, too late,” Perra said.
What Ross called the challenging logistics of being homeless, are now affecting volunteers and staff with nonprofit and religious organizations who work with this community.
Safe Harbor, a seasonal homeless shelter on Wellington Street, announced on their website they will be closing April 1 at 8 a.m., at least two weeks earlier than normal.
“The board had an emergency meeting and we did make a decision, on the advice of our medical director, to close,” said Board President Mike McDonald. “It’s the best of bad alternatives. At this point, being out in the weather at night will be lower risk for our guests than staying in our shelter and potentially being exposed to the coronavirus.”
McDonald said there were no confirmed cases, he declined to comment on whether anyone had so far been tested, but said an infection in their community was, “just a matter of time.”
In the past two weeks, Safe Harbor volunteers distributed between 10 and 20 tents to guests who made the choice to camp rather than sleeping inside and in close quarters with others, McDonald said.
Over the next few days, an additional 50 tents will be distributed, he said.
Some of the most vulnerable guests have been provided hotel rooms.
The accelerated closure will be a hardship for Dennis LaFave, 64.
A decade ago, LaFave, a tall man with a ready smile, glasses and a full beard, rode his bike north from Flint, after spending years being incarcerated off and on for what he called “small stuff.”
He has slept at the shelter every night except once, since the facility opened in 2011, he said.
“How can someone pitch a tent when the ground is froze,” LaFave said. “Plus, it gets violent on the street. I like Safe Harbor. The people who work there are nice, there might be arguments but there’s no fights. It’s not just the virus out there.”
Neither Ross nor LaFave said they were worried about contracting the virus, despite medical opinions the homeless are more vulnerable to contagious illnesses.
“If I get bad, I’ll go to emergency,” Ross said. “But it would have to be real bad.”
Across town at Traverse Health Clinic, Dr. Roger Gerstle said he understands Ross’ way of thinking.
“We have a fragmented healthcare system in this country,” Gerstle said. “And often, people who are homeless face some stigma when they go to places like the ER. That can be a barrier to them, so they don’t go.”
In 2019, Traverse Health Clinic served 3,876 patients, 244 of whom self-identified as homeless.
Those numbers do not include the outreach clinic staff performs at places like the Goodwill Inn, Safe Harbor and Jubilee House, said Marketing Manager Mi Stanley.
Homeless people are more vulnerable to contracting the virus, and more likely to suffer its most severe forms, Gerstle said, because many have compromised immune systems.
In a telephone interview, he ticked off the reasons for that:
“Poor healthcare, worse nutrition than average because they have to scramble for food, worse sleep, the stress on their lives of scattered families, living in the elements.”
“This is a tough time for us and we’re as concerned about it as everyone else is,” Patrick Licavoli, 55, said in an interview at the Record-Eagle offices days before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.
“Who knows who is walking around out there and what germs they are carrying. What are our choices if we get sick? Walk or ride our bike to Munson?”
Licavoli has a bike which he locks up at Safe Harbor when he’s not using it. He wasn’t sure if that would still be an option after April 1. He has a tent and a sleeping bag but they are insufficient to sleep outside.
“You need really good equipment for that,” he said.
McDonald and a group of religious, medical and nonprofit leaders have created a task force to look for solutions. Gerstle said he hopes they work fast.
“We live in a time when we’re all so intertwined with one another,” he said. “The idea that we’re somehow separate from one another no longer works. Their health is our health.”
Safe Harbor (gtsafeharbor.org), Jubilee House (gtsafeharbor.org/jubilee-house), the Goodwill Inn (goodwillnmilorg) are all accepting financial donations. For more information, visit their websites.
In addition, Goodwill Northern Michigan’s South Airport Road location is accepting curbside donations of critically-needed supplies to be distributed by Northwest Michigan Coalition To End Homelessness, Munson Healthcare, American Red Cross, and the Northwest Food Coalition from noon — 6 p.m. daily, said Director of Communications for Goodwill Northern Michigan Deb Lake.
Donated items are quarantined for up to four days, she said. A website with details will be available starting Friday at: www.goodwillnmi.org/covid19-donations/.
