TRAVERSE CITY — Morale among some Grand Traverse County first responders has taken a hit, following a decision to exempt certain workers from federal coronavirus medical leave legislation.
"It has raised some concerns with our officers," Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley said in a phone interview Wednesday.
"The county has the authority to exclude law enforcement and they did that. I think our employees should be on a level playing field with everybody else."
Grand Traverse County Commissioners approved a COVID-19 sick and family leave policy April 1 on a unanimous vote with no discussion.
Commissioner Sonny Wheelock, Jr. was not present for the vote.
An initial version of the COVID-19 policy applied to all county employees with the exception of elected officials.
Wording to exempt sheriff's deputies, fire fighters, 9-1-1 dispatchers, department of public works and health department workers was added shortly before the meeting was called to order.
Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth said the "minor changes" were made after consultation with labor council.
"I apologize for doing this last minute but this is a fast changing direction," Forsyth said.
County Administrator Nate Alger told commissioners at a study session Wednesday that morale among exempted employees was an issue.
"We have employees working from home, we have law enforcement in a position — and from our perspective the health department, too — under a lot of added stress," Alger said.
He requested clarification from the board regarding their meeting scheduled for April 15.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia made repeated requests to have Alger draft sample proposals to be submitted to the board as an agenda item, which Commissioner Wheelock supported.
Commissioner Gordie La Pointe said he didn't want to overload staff and preferred to discuss the issue in more general terms.
"In some cases, that’s the job these folks have signed up for,” La Pointe said.
“If you’re in the health department, that’s the job. If you’re a police officer, that’s the job. There’s risk associated in all regards. If you take these steps in the heat of the battle, well, I think it is the wrong time to do it.”
Bensley said in a phone interview he understood the reasoning behind the decision — that commissioners might have concerns too many officers would exercise their option to take paid leave.
He said he did not expect deputies and corrections officers to take undue advantage and offered a counterpoint to anyone who said the risk of infection from the virus was equal to other risks.
"It is a dangerous job," Bensley said. "You could get in a car crash, you could break your leg, you could get shot. But this virus is a little different. If you're exposed, you don’t know you're exposed, and when you go home you put your family at risk. There's no risk to your family if you get shot. It's just you."
The Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act temporarily mandates workers be paid their full wages for up to two weeks when unable to report to work for coronavirus-related reasons.
The Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act specifically covers coronavirus leave, and requires employers provide up to 12 weeks of leave depending on circumstances.
One of the reasons and circumstances is childcare, which Bensley said is an issue for some employees. He has tried to solve the issue in house by helping connect employees who need childcare with those who have family members offering to provide it, he said.
Because of the exemption, any first responders who become sick with COVID-19 and miss work would be covered by Workman's Compensation Insurance, though there is a lag time of from 5 to 7 days. In the meantime, vacation and sick time would be debited.
Bensley said he expected the issue to be discussed at the April 15 meeting.
"I'll be tuned in," he said. "I'll be listening very carefully. I expect a lot of people will."
The online-only meeting begins at 8 a.m. and a link to listen and comment remotely will be posted on the county's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.