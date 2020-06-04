Just The Facts

MDHHS Region 7 saw no new cases or deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The state of Michigan saw an increase of 304 cases and 17 deaths, marking a one-week low.

There were 835 people tested over the weekend at the community site in Traverse City and there is an expected jump in positive cases because of increased testing.

“We anticipate getting results in the next three to four days,” Wendy Hirschenberger said at Wednesday’s GT County Commission meeting. “I do anticipate we will receive some positives.“

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 (as of 6/3/2020)

Cases Deaths Recoveries World 6,445,457 382,451 2,764,915 United States 1,841,629 106,696 463,868 Michigan 58,035 5,570 38,099 MDHHS Region 7 (TC) 461 39 386 Alpena County 95 9 76 Antrim County 12 — 11 Benzie County 4 — 4 Charlevoix County 15 1 12 Cheboygan County 21 1 17 Crawford County 58 5 52 Emmet County 21 2 19 Grand Traverse County 27 5 17 Kalkaska County 19 2 15 Leelanau County 11 — 9 Manistee County 11 — 11 Missaukee County 16 1 15 Montmorency County 5 — 5 Otsego County 102 10 87 Presque Isle County 11 — 11 Roscommon County 21 — 18 Wexford County 12 3 7

Sources: MDHHS, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine