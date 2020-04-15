TRAVERSE CITY — Emergency responders, health department workers and others exempted from a federal leave act will now be included — with conditions — after a unanimous vote by Grand Traverse County Commissioners on Wednesday.
“I think we should strike that language,” Commissioner Bryce Hundley said, referring to a last-minute employee COVID-19 policy change the commission unanimously approved April 1.
“I’ve never been in the military or law enforcement and I honor what they do,” Hundley added. “If they’re needed on the job I can’t believe that they are going to abuse this. The ability to take time off when they know their brothers and sisters are on the line — I just can’t imagine that being a big problem.”
Concerns had been raised that if essential employees with critical skills such as patrol deputies, 9-1-1 dispatchers or health department workers were to take advantage of paid leave, county services could be negatively impacted.
County Human Resources Director Donna Kinsey said of the county’s 500-plus employees in 37 departments, 3 have taken paid leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
A resolution by Hundley to remove the exemption language from the COVID-19 policy failed on a 5-2 vote with Hundley and Commissioner Betsy Coffia supporting; a resolution by Gordie La Pointe to remove exemptions with conditions passed unanimously.
“We don’t give enough credit to the work the county has done to date in mitigating the chances of all these individuals contracting the virus,” La Pointe said. “The equipment we’ve given them, the rules we’ve put in place, the fact we’ve closed the buildings down, we’ve limited contact with outside personnel, etcetera, etcetera.”
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, was signed into law March 18 and lists six reasons an employee might qualify for two to 12 weeks leave with full or partial pay. They are:
1. The employee is subject to a federal, state or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19.
2. The employee has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19.
3. The employee is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and is seeking a medical diagnosis.
4. The employee is caring for an individual who is subject to a quarantine or isolation order or has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine.
5. The employee is caring for a son or daughter because the child’s school or place of care has been closed or the child’s childcare is unavailable due to COVID-19 precautions.
6. The employee is experiencing any other substantially similar condition specified by the Secretary of the HHS in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Labor.
La Pointe’s resolution contains these conditions: Employees may only receive paid leave for caring for a child or other family member if they have exhausted all other options and can document it.
Similar requirements are already in the federal act, Kinsey said, before La Pointe's resolution passed on a unanimous roll call vote.
“I just want to add, I know there’s definitely a risk being out there with this virus and everything,” said Commissioner Brad Jewett. “But I will say I’ve seen some of these first responders, or our staff, after just the last couple days and they almost look like they’re from outer space they’re protected so much with the PPEs that they are supplied with. While grocery stores and different workers at gas stations aren’t even able to get stuff like this.”
Discussion regarding hazard pay for frontline workers employed by the county, as urged by Commissioner Betsy Coffia, was tabled until April 29, also on a unanimous vote.
An initial version of the COVID-19 policy applied to all county employees, with the exception of elected officials.
Wording to exempt sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, 911 dispatchers, department of public works and health department workers was suggested by legal counsel and added shortly before the April 1 meeting was called to order.
Commissioners approved the policy with the exemptions, then walked that back after receiving dissent from people like Nate Lentz, union president of the Grand Traverse Deputy Sheriffs Association.
Lentz had sent the commission a letter following their April 1 decision which called the exemption "disheartening." He was watching the meeting online Wednesday and said in phone interview he supported the revised policy.
“I think most guys are going to be happy to hear that, for the most part, we’re no longer exempted,” Lentz said in a phone interview Wednesday. “Commissioner Coffia brought up hazard pay. I know they tabled that but I will be interested to see where that discussion goes from here.”
Other Michigan counties are also grappling with this same issue, information provided by the Michigan Association of Counties shows.
Lentz said a law enforcement email chain he is member of offered the following scheduling and compensation examples:
Oakland County is paying officers time and a half for all hours worked; Dearborn Police Department reduced and segregated shifts and provided extra comp time; Kent County has its officers on a 2 weeks on, 2 weeks off with an added 16 hours of vacation time for every 80 hours worked; Northville Police Department now schedules for every 4 shifts worked, receive 8 shifts off, and pays employees for 80 hours after 72 worked; Grand Blanc Township pays for 80 hours after 70 worked; Grand Blanc City, working 60 hours paid for 80 but on call for the extra pay; and the University of Michigan officers can receive 160 hours of paid sick time if they test positive for COVID-19.
There will be a special meeting of the board April 22, beginning at 8 a.m.
